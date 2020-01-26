10 places on Earth where people will not be allowed even for a lot of money
Underground bunkers, secret areas, entire Islands, and underground laboratories – all this is of great interest and surrounded by a mass of secrets and mysteries. Edition of “I and World” gathered a list of the most forbidden places in our world where even the most rich and powerful men allowed.
1. Snake island
Located in the waters of the Atlantic ocean, the island of Queimada Grande is very close to the coast of Brazil. This is the only place where dwells one of the most poisonous snakes of our planet is an island bothrops. In order to save their population, the island was closed for good.
However, upon imposition of ban, the authorities thought not only about endangered species but about people, because a visit to this place can be fraught with serious consequences – one square meter to have at least one snake.
2. The world store seed
A huge bunker that is located in Norway. It reaches a depth of 140 meters, and security tools are quite impressive. And for good reason, because it is stored in about a hundred thousand millions of seeds of different crops. The repository created in the event of any serious disaster that will be global in nature. Each country has its own compartment.
3. The tomb of Qin Shi Huang di
Discovered in 1974, the tomb of Emperor Qin Soup, Huang di was never printed. There were many activists who have opposed its opening, citing the fact that the time of excavation, are priceless for science and history stuff can be destroyed or damaged.
4. The Island Of Surtsey
Near Iceland and was formed through the eruption of several underwater volcanoes. Has existed since 1963 and has an area not exceeding 3 square kilometers. Its emergence has caused no small interest among scientists from around the world. The island of Surtsey is a visual model of how life began on our planet, and not to interfere with this process, strangers to the entrance is closed.
5. Area 51
Until 2013, the U.S. government studiously denied any facts and rumors about some area 51, claiming that nothing like this in their country. Now, this is the most closed and mysterious military base on the planet. It is situated 135 km from Las Vegas (NV) and is an ideal place for testing, like new weapons and new military developments. According to unconfirmed information, the area was established at the crash site of a spaceship of alien origin and because of this, its so diligently tried to hide from the world.
6. North Sentinelese island
Located off the coast of India and is closed because of the aborigines living in it. They are still untouched by civilization, so the Indian government decided not to intervene in the life of the tribe. But even when there was a powerful tsunami that swept the island from the mainland was sent helicopters to assist the natives showered them with a hail of arrows that only approved position to continue not to intervene in their lives.
7. The Cave Of Lascaux
A unique natural phenomenon, located on the territory of France. On the walls of the caves are unusual and unique drawings that are more than 17 thousand years. For a long time the Lascaux caves were a great place for sightseeing, but soon the image began to disappear. Failed to establish that the reason for this is the carbon dioxide exhaled by humans, so the cave was closed visits.
8. Island Morgan
Off the coast of South Carolina is a dangerous place and this island Morgan. It is home to about 5 thousand species of monkeys of the same species. They got here through the efforts of the people of Puerto Rico, and if some were initially infected with herpes, you are now a carrier of the disease is every Primate. To appear on the island people is strictly prohibited because it can cause subsequent illness.
9. The Vatican’s secret archives
The Pope has countless amount of literature, which is his private archive located in the walls of the Vatican in Rome. Only one length of shelving is 90 kilometers. According to the information that, unfortunately, no way to confirm, about half of the books and materials is a collection of occult literature from around the world.
10. The Island Of Niihau
This island from the late 18th century owned by the Robinson family and they do not let to his neighbors. The island has no benefits of civilization, such as the Internet, mobile phones, roads, cars and shops. Electricity generated through alternative sources. If someone from the family left the island, he can return to it by invitation only.
