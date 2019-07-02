10 popular myths about tanning
In this article, we debunk 10 popular myths about tanning.
Myth # 1: only fair-skinned people need sunscreen
It is fundamentally wrong belief. Under the action of ultraviolet radiation the person is not only tans: skin from the sun can deteriorate. The fact that UV rays are divided into three spectrum depending on the wavelength, able to penetrate the skin. If you do not protect your skin a great risk to cause the production of enzymes that destroy collagen. It causes photoaging of the skin, development of hyperpigmentation and vascular network. And there are serious consequences of the lack of sunscreen, for example, the development of malignant tumors, including melanoma. Therefore, regardless of the type of skin it is necessary to use protective equipment, and to do it even in his hometown in ordinary days, not just on vacation.
Myth # 2: skin not getting a tan in cloudy weather
We should not think that the absence of scorching sun and presence of clouds and the clouds will make the skin more protected. The clouds let up to 80% of UV radiation. Why tanning can be found even in cloudy weather.
Myth No. 3: apply the enough cream once a day
Usually people use sunscreen incorrectly, which leads to a terrible sunburn. Typically, it is applied to the skin before going out in the sun, once a day. But it must be applied every 2-3 hours, regardless of whether you are on the beach or walking around the city. By the way, after bathing 90% means washed, which reduces the protective properties of the skin. If you want a perfect tan, you use cream with frequent intervals.
Myth # 4: a sunscreen you can use several seasons
It’s no more than a myth. After all, like any other cosmetics, it also has an expiration date. Most of these creams can be stored for more than a year since opening the package. So be attentive to such moments, otherwise, sunscreen can become real poison for the skin: cause allergic dermatitis or fototermica.
Myth # 5: the cream is applied only on the exposed parts of the body
You know that ultraviolet radiation is so strong that it can penetrate even through glass buildings? What can we say about the clothes is often subtle in the summer. Therefore, sunscreen should be applied on the whole body, not just on the exposed areas. Otherwise there is a risk to not get a nice tan, and photoaging.
Myth # 6: going to the tanning salon before going to sea necessary
How often the wrong woman in an attempt to facilitate obtaining the desired tan. They prefer to walk around a little in the Solarium. This is done ostensibly to prepare the skin to tan. Of course, with tanned skin much lower risk of scorch. But lamps are installed in special rooms for tanning, such as intense, as the sun’s rays. So what is better for the skin? You receive exactly the same radiation, and sometimes even more harmful. After all, hardly anyone knows when to change the bulb in the tanning bed. Old equipment is very dangerous for the skin.
Myth # 7: carrots make a beautiful tan
This is partly myth, and partly not. Carotenoids contained in carrots and give it an orange tint, can really have an impact on the cells that synthesize the pigment. However, when exposed to the sun these substances are more antioxidants that protect the skin from the harmful effects. But don’t have to eat kilos of this product for a beautiful tan – you can buy supplements that contain enough carotenoids, and take them two weeks before the trip to the sea.
Myth # 8: maximum SPF will provide 100% protection
The tool with the maximum SPF can provide 100% protection from harmful solar radiation. The index level is determined by the minimal erythemal dose, that the duration of sun exposure in which the skin may appear redness. This indicator, moreover, differs in people with different skin types. Standard erythema dose a person with light skin is 20-25 minutes. This time should be multiplied by the indicator of the SPF indicated on the label means. So it is possible to know the time during which you can sit in the sun and not get burned. However, after that need to go into the shade or reapply the tool. Remember that this is only estimated time.
Myth # 9: skin cancer is only possible after sunburn
Even if the person did not receive a sunburn, the risk to “earn” skin cancer is preserved. Cell mutations can occur even with barely noticeable effects of the sun on the skin.
Myth No. 10: tanning will help to make up for the deficiency of vitamin D
It is known that in most people there is a shortage of vitamin D. So many people take it further. Sometimes people believe that a tan makes up for its deficiency, but it is not so. A vacation will not help stock up on this component for the entire year.