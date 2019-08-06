10 products that are useful in intestinal dysbiosis
Intestinal dysbiosis is an imbalance of gut microbes in which there are a variety of problems. Beneficial bacteria is less than threat. Due to waning immunity, there are a variety of diseases.
In this case, it is very important to establish power. The diet should include foods with prebiotics and probiotics. What is told in our material.
The broth on the bone
The broth is extremely healthy dish to the intestine. It includes collagen, Proline, glutamine, arginine, which reduce the permeability of the walls and support a healthy inflammatory response of mucous membranes.
If the broth add the onion, garlic and other foods with a prebiotic, it will be a storehouse of useful ingredients with dysbiosis.
Sauerkraut
The cabbage contains an important ingredient — fiber. Due to this component is the struggle with bloating, improved digestion. Of course, better if it is homemade Sauerkraut.
Asparagus
This product is a prebiotic with a large number neparvarama fiber inulin. It nourishes and enhances the growth of beneficial bifidobacteria and lactobacilli. Most effective to eat raw asparagus. Useful properties of the product are saved when cooking with a couple in the oven or cooking.
Pineapples
The fruit is very effective for normal digestion. It’s all in the enzyme bromaline, through which protein molecules are cleaved into small peptides. In addition, the pineapple has anti-inflammatory properties that it exerts on the intestinal mucosa. Best of all, this product is uncooked — whole or add it to smoothies, salads.
Bow
This product is a valuable source of quercetin and chromium, increases the production of insulin and vitamin C. Onions will be a great Supplement for those who want to restore the intestinal flora and to get rid of the dysbiosis.
Garlic
Also a great product, a valuable source of prebiotic, which is useful in dysbiosis. There are a lot of inulin, which as we have said, it is useful for digestion. Besides garlic fights various diseases.
Dairy products
Not to mention the various dairy products — kefir, yogurt, bifidus milk, acidophilus and others. They are necessary at dysbacteriosis. Everything is explained by the presence of beneficial bacteria that improve the intestinal flora.
Protein of animal origin
Lean meat, fish and eggs you need to eat if you have goiter. However, such products should not be treated with antibiotics and growth hormones.
Apple cider vinegar
This product can increase the production of stomach acid, stimulate digestion, help break down food. Apple cider vinegar copes with the growth of unwanted bacteria and yeast in the gastrointestinal tract. It is better to use as a dressing or additive to marinades.
Kimchi
This product is incredibly a lot of probiotics and enzymes that are useful for dysbiosis. Live cultures, fiber and other powerful antioxidants make the product very strong cleanser.