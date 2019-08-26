10 qualities of perfect women: unexpected version of men
The ideal woman is not obedient, who obey the housewife. Modern men are looking for a few other qualities, choosing a life partner.
What are you waiting for men from relationship? A definite answer to this question is no, because no two people exactly alike.
All have their own tastes and preferences. But this does not mean that there are certain universal traits that men look for in the opposite sex.
So, here are 10 qualities that, in the opinion of men must have the perfect woman.
1. A great sense of humor.
Of course, most men prefer girls with a great sense of humor. Life is not an easy thing, so everyone wants to have a companion who knows how to defuse the situation. A girl in the most difficult moments in life can you find a reason to smile.
2. The ability to get pleasure from life.
Only two Mature people are able to form successful pair. However, maturity is not synonymous with boring relationship.
Men appreciate women who know how to enjoy this life. Women who don’t take themselves too seriously.
3. Smile.
The girl who smiles and makes of life, has a special appeal. This is natural, because nobody likes people who are constantly angry.
4. The lack of drama.
Men just allergic to girls who love to make mountains out of molehills, turning a small problem into a never-ending drama. That’s why men always try to choose the relationship of the fair sex, easy attitude to life.
They try to stay away from the so-called Queens of drama, eager to always be the center of attention.
5. The honesty and openness.
Just be honest with him. Men like sincere women who are not afraid to be myself.
A man will always prefer a girl which can trust. Not happy with the prospect of all the time to play the role of a psychic who tries to guess the thoughts of women. From these games he gets tired quickly.
6. Independence.
Don’t believe the naysayers. Strong and independent women to be afraid of a weak and insecure men. A real man will always choose a girl who is not willing to settle for a mediocre life. A girl who has the power to set goals and work towards achieving them.
7. The desire to develop.
Men like girls, showing some degree of humility to learn something new. They recognize the weaknesses on which they need to work on.
8. Hips.
Guys really like girls with curvy hips. Science explains that men subconsciously assess a potential chosen, in particular, from the point of view of their ability to bear and give birth to a healthy baby.
9. Good manners.
Girls don’t underestimate the ability to be a true lady. Every man would like to see a girl that can adequately hold in all situations.
10. The mind and intelligence.
Intelligence is among the overlooked aspects. But smart guys like to date girls with a certain intellectual depth. Smart women are afraid of only weak men.
Final thoughts
But most importantly you should always stay true to yourself. Don’t copy others, do not change yourself for others, if you are in this role, feel unnatural and uncomfortable.
Man will always choose a sincere girl who next to him is another.