10 questions to ask when buying a house in USA
The process of buying a home in the U.S. is very complicated. Almost all of the American sellers of real estate, arrange for potential buyers of the so-called open days. At this time visitors can watch the object of interest and ask the seller or your agent some specific questions.
Edition time.com published 10 most important questions you need to ask the seller.
1. How many people are interested in buying?
The real estate agent you can always ask about how many people would have seen the house. This will depend on his desire to bargain. Carefully watch the reaction of the seller or his representative.
2. What was the original value of the property?
You need to try to find out from the agent about the price of the house. Why the owner raised or lowered the cost. It often happens that the seller lowers the price, because in a hurry and wants to move as quickly as possible to sell your home.
3. Why property owner wants to leave?
This question, of course, the answer is not all. But you can try. Also don’t forget to learn more about the infrastructure of the district.
4. When it was put up for sale property?
The information you must provide the agent or seller of real estate. If the house is not sold, it hidden for some reason. Try to find them.
5. Are there problems in the house?
Here we are talking about the condition of the property. You can take pictures of the house at the first viewing. So that you have visual proof of those or other problems.
6. How long did the repair to the home owners?
In principle, this question you can answer yourself by looking in every corner of the object. Find out information about the condition of the roof, electricity and other important details.
7. How much are utilities?
This is a very serious question, because it relates to Finance. Ask to see the last account for the payment of utilities. This will help you to calculate your budget in the future.
8. What is the true cause of the house sale?
Very often the owners of the house beforehand arrange open days. Buyers are looking for property, but a deal can be made later. For example, at the end of the school year.
9. Where is the nearest cafe or store?
This will help you get to know the area. In the bar you can tell a lot about where you are going to live.
10. Who will be your neighbors?
Information about the neighbors is also very important. Who are these people? Where do they work? What do you do? By answering these questions, you will understand with whom you will have to live side by side.