10 reason why to rent an apartment is more profitable than buying
Owning a home was part of the American dream, but times and costs have changed. Since the great recession, the percentage of rental homes in the U.S. has increased dramatically, and today, according to a recent study conducted by the Pew Research center, the number of rented homes more than ever since 1965.
According ATTOM Data Solutions, companies data about the property in the first quarter of 2018, 41% of housing on the market was less affordable than historical averages. On the other hand, more and more people prefer to rent and not buy just because they want it, says Todd Barton, managing Director of property management Renters Warehouse Atlanta. “The American dream has changed,” he said.
Edition GoBankingRates called 10 reasons why to rent more profitable than buying.
1. Charge on the mortgage may exceed the rent
One of the reasons rent is that it is cheaper than owning a home, although the owners can save a ton on upgrading the home with proper planning. If you weigh your options, Barton offers to add up all the costs of rent, including monthly rent, deposits, Pets and fees for the service of the house, and then to compare this figure with the total amount of the mortgage on the equivalent property.
A recent study on rents and mortgage loans have shown that it is cheaper to rent housing in 11 States across the country and in DC, than to buy it.
2. Real estate taxes can be very high
If you live in a state with high taxes on real estate, home ownership may be less affordable than renting, even if the average cost of a mortgage below average rental rates. There are things that everyone should know the landlord.
According to the Tax Foundation, the three States with the highest rates of property tax in excess of 2 percent, new Jersey- 2.38 percent, Illinois — 2.32 percent and new Hampshire — 2.15 percent. At the current average cost of housing in new Jersey, equal to 313 $ 560, which means that the estate tax is 7 463 USD.
However, keep in mind that rent may not completely save you from high property taxes as some of these costs will likely be transferred to you by the owner of your apartment. Fortunately, as a tenant, you can easily find a cheaper place to stay if your landlord raises the rent too high.
3. You will have to buy homeowners insurance
Homeowners insurance varies depending on which insurance company you use, how much your home and other factors. But anyway, insurance will cost something — and this is just another amount that is necessary to enter in the cost of living.
“Homeownership is a long — term financial commitment, said Jose Tijam, a realtor from Los Angeles. — Your lender requires that you insure your property and must pay the premiums along with the mortgage payment.”
4. The market is changing
Find US on the brink of another bubble in the real estate market? Maybe not, but in 2007 many homeowners have found that housing prices can vary. Homeowners who bought housing at the peak in 2006, suffered huge losses in 2008.
The cost of the house varies depending on market fluctuations. This means that you can spend more on your home than will get the sale.
“There are no guarantees that the value of your home over time will grow,” said Tijam.
5. Home maintenance can cause a severe blow to your budget
Will you be able to pay for the replacement of the boiler if it breaks down? Can you afford to repair or replace the roof if it leaks?
Some experts recommend to allocate annually 1% of the purchase price of your home to pay for maintenance and repair. This would amount to $ 3,000 per year if your home is worth 300 thousand dollars. However, if your house is old, you will need to delay even more.
Tenants, on the other hand, can call their landlord for repairs of the object. When you sign a lease, you can even ask to paint the house, that, according to HomeAdvisor, costs an average of 2,770 USD.
Although some of these costs will be transferred to you as a tenant, most likely it will not happen until the time comes to renegotiate the terms of your lease agreement. But the cost is not necessarily the worst part of the necessary maintenance of the household.
“If you don’t want to do yard work, make repairs, renting may be a better option for your convenience,” said Barton.
6. House for sale burdensome
No one wants to be burdened with additional mortgage that is difficult to repay. Renting allows you to find a way out, if your financial or life situation changes. But if you own a home and for some reason have to leave, you will have to pay for the house — mortgage, taxes, maintenance and everything else — as long as you will not be able to sell.
If you are planning to stay in the same place for a long period, you should rent a home to avoid serious financial problems, says deb of Tomaro, broker from Indiana.
The worst time to buy — the unstable situation at work or in life. Tomaro told about a customer who was going through a divorce and was going to buy a new home immediately after moving. According to her, this unstable period is not the time for making such important financial decisions.
“I know he’s going through a difficult time in my life, but the purchase of housing will further exacerbate the situation,” she said.
7. The temptation of overspending
When you buy a home, it may be tempting to increase the purchase price beyond what you can afford. For example, you can seduce a mortgage with an adjustable interest rate with a low contribution amount. It may seem that the rate increase will be only a few years. But, if this increase happens, you may have to save money to keep a roof over my head. If your financial resources have improved, at the end of the lease, you can move to a nicer place, and Vice versa, to rent more affordable housing, if the situation has changed for the worst.
8. Your down payment can earn more elsewhere
Historically that buying a home is not the most effective investment of your hard earned money, it is only 3 percent per year.
Yes, stocks, and houses can also lose value. But with shares, when you sell, at least you can deduct the loss from his tax return.
9. Mortgages cannot reduce your taxes
The mortgage interest only reduces your taxable income, not your tax bill, so the savings depends on your marginal tax rate. For example, if you fall into the 25 percent tax category, you will save 25 cents in taxes for every dollar you pay in interest. In addition, to require the deduction of mortgage interest, you have to include your deductions. This means that you must give up the standard deduction, which is 12 000 USD for single, 18 000 USD for heads of households and 24,000 USD for couples filing a joint application.
Other itemized deductions include state and local income taxes, real estate taxes and charitable contributions. Thus, the deduction of interest on a mortgage reduces your tax account only to the extent that your itemized deductions exceed your standard deduction.
10. You can’t move
If you for any reason need to move, you have to pay real estate agents a Commission equal to 5 or 6 percent. For example, if you have to sell the house for $ 200,000, even if you can get the full asking price, will be deducted the sum of $ 12,000.
In addition, if you are offered a dream job or better prospects in another city, you may have to abandon this if you are tied to a house that can’t sell.