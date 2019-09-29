10 reasons for the refusal of visa USA: what to do next
It also happens that a us visa is denied. Statistics past 2016, said that citizens of Ukraine are denied to 40% of cases, citizens of Russia — in 9% of cases. But let’s”watch the glass,” as optimists and think about the huge number of people to whom a visa is still given. This article I have prepared in order to as few people as possible fall into the statistics of failures and get a visa to travel! To see the reasons for the refusal of the US to avoid errors in the submission of documents, offers the traveler, the journalist, the author of the project about new York and the USA “Chocolate colon”.
You are confused and incorrectly filled out the questionnaire
One of the most offensive mistakes is the wrong answer to a small question. For example, in the questionnaire there is a question about your address and your mailing address. Many question about the address perceive as the issue of residence permits and specify a small town somewhere in the Dnipropetrovsk region. However, in the email address write address Kyiv, in the work point the company with the Kiev address. What happens in the end?
From your questionnaire to the officer shows that you live in the Dnipropetrovsk region, but work in Kiev, and every day driving for 500 km in one direction only. However, it sounds implausible? Here the officer perceives this as not true information…
Were you nervous during the interview and could not put two words together
The interview is the presentation itself. In application form you tell us who you are, provide data. At the interview, you show yourself and show their compliance with the data from the questionnaire. Nerves and uncertain behavior in the interview is always tempting consuls in doubt. For example, responding to a question about work, are you hiding or averting your eyes can not clearly name the company and list your responsibilities.
You go on doubtful invitation
Not rarely see online ads about selling of invitations to this or that country. Please under any circumstances do not buy them! You don’t know anything about the person who makes the invitation for you. First, it may be the person who made the invitations for 1000 people, and his name is listed in the black list. Secondly, it can be a person who is absolutely not fit to be the person who someone somewhere and invites – he has a criminal record or any violations.
If you introduce him as your boyfriend or partner, you create about yourself is not the best impression. And finally, in the third, the invitation did not include to a substantial advantage when applying. That is, it does not play a major role when the Consul decides to give you a visa or not.
Do you have relatives who previously immigrated to the United States
The presence of close relatives in the United States, unfortunately, has a negative impact on the decision of the Consul to issue a visa. Why? It would seem the presence of family members plus Vice versa. They will be able to accommodate you in their home, to take her across the country to help in various matters for the trip. And all this is true only for the US Consulate it’s said about something else – in the US you have close people, in which case that will be able to help you in the immigration issue, to provide housing for the first time, to help with finances, finding work, finding a lawyer, etc.
Another point is that your relative legalized in the country. It’s one thing if he had won the green card lottery or married/married and it’s another thing if your family member went to the United States on a tourist visa, stayed there, and then through a lawyer he obtained citizenship. In this case, the Consul thinks that there is no guarantee that you will not do the same visa and you are refused.
Little trips abroad
Attention! This item does not mean that applicants with a blank passport visa is not given. I personally know of several examples where people got a visa with a clean passport. But! The availability of visas and stamps in the passport will never be superfluous. Here also it is necessary to distinguish two points – clean sheet because you never went or net passport because the previous one just ended, but it had many visas and many visits.
So to sum up. Applicants with clean passports, get visas, but it is much better if the passport you have at least a few visas, which means you have somewhere to go relax. If you feel uncomfortable with an empty passport, worry, then you better not go to the interview. But if you really can explain why chose US for your first trip, feel confident, not afraid of failure, then all the cards!
“Bad” data
Long thought how to call this item, in the end leave the working title. What is bad data? Is the data that suggests that you are not able to travel to the United States. For example, your salary of $ 100 per month and it is a real salary that you get. Of course, maybe you saved a few years on this trip.
Then put money on the card, take a certificate from the Bank and show it to the Consul, tell us how you’ve raised money. Or specify that the trip pays you your spouse or someone of the parents, who have jobs with a good salary.
You recently returned from a Work&travel
Work&travel program for students by participating in which a person is able to work officially in the US for some simple work (cashier, waiter, etc) for several months to get paid, and on completion of work to travel around the country for about 10-14 days.
And all would be great, only after a visa to Work&travel program is not always easy to get a tourist visa. Why? Understand how he sees the situation approximately the Consul. So, before him an applicant who just a couple of months ago returned from the United States, where he stayed for the program Work&travel. This is a man who worked in the US for a few months managed to make friends and maybe a love affair, a man who knows how US to get a job, how to find housing, etc., served for a visa again…isn’t it strange? Yeah, I know. Nothing strange about that, well, I want more people to watch a favorite over months country, what? However, for Consul but this situation is different, just like the situation with the family.
I will add that it is this item, like all previous ones, is not a rule. There are always exceptions and just wonders. However, if we talk about trends, then, sorry, this item is the place to be… If you are applying for a visa immediately after returning via Work&travel program, prepare enough evidence that you are really going to go for a vacation, you have money and so forth.
You have recently been denied and in your life nothing has changed
To apply for a visa in a week after a failure – a big mistake. However, there are always exceptions. In one of his speeches in Kiev, I met a guy who shared with me that went to the American Embassy twice in one week. The first time he was refused, the second, that is, after a couple of days after the failure, and with the same data in the application form, the visa he was given.
The suspicion of fraud
This item will be very similar to the point about the dubious invitation. What this refers to? For example, you open a visa and indicate that the purpose of your visit – surgery on the little finger. Medical certificates you have, not one hospital in the US to know about you knows. Or another example. Applying for a visa for the purpose of studying of the market of light industry in the USA. But are you a teacher at the school and to the light industry have nothing to do, plan to visit certain businesses you have.
Not the data in the questionnaire with your answers
One of the most stupid mistakes can often be attributed not even to the error and the difficulties of translation. For example, you work as a Director of one of shops of a network “Sun”. Legally, your company issued on the LDS Ivanov I. I. In the questionnaire, you indicate SPD, but during the interview, the question about job start to explain that I work in SPD, but it is legally, if not legally, then in the “Sun” and so on.
Or another example. To the question about your salary you have written your official salary, which is 100 dollars. At the interview, you begin to explain that $ 100 is only the official rate. You also have informal, and another award for the implementation of the plan in the month and a quarterly bonus in the overall total of your RFP is not 100 and $ 1,000. The visa officer will not understand how in Ukraine and your company pays the RFP. He’ll just take it as giving the wrong information.
Each case of filing documents for visa — the individual. Everywhere has its exceptions, just like everywhere there are already some well-established opinions, recommendations, features. And let each apply for the visa in the US ends only receive a positive response!
What to do after the failure
- Do not worry
This item may seem very unfair, because there is nothing joyful in the fact that you paid$ 160 for the visa fee and the visa is not received. But try to treat this philosophically, think that the money to pay for something that you have not experienced any major unpleasant situation!
- Not hot
Many people, after receiving the denial, it seems that they understood why they were refused the officer, in which the question they are blunted and they are almost on the next day, I want again to pay the money, fill out a form and go to the Embassy! Stop! Even if you really want to travel in the United States, have still a little patience.
An exception may be only if you applied for a tourist visa B1/B2 due to the fact that you need, for example, to address the conference (visa B1/B2 for tourism and for business trips, i.e. trips. Not to be confused with a work visa!) and from this performance it depends on your promotion at work or even your future in the company. Then Yes, you can go to the Embassy and from the first seconds of the interview to explain: “I was there 3 days ago and came back because this trip is very important for my work! I have to speak at this conference and present a project that I personally implemented! I have an invitation and all official documents about the purpose of my visit!” and so on.
- Save all the information
This item is very important to ensure that, in case of failure, you get a visa for your second trip to the Embassy. What this refers to? Let’s look at an example!
Filling in the form you need to specify all your work for the last 5 years month and year of the beginning of work in a specific company and month and year of completion work in this company. Not all people have super memory for dates, not all work in the labor book to verify this information. And if you don’t remember, in PE “Pink elephant” you made in March or April 2011, you can choose any month, e.g., March and enter it in the questionnaire. During the interview, you get rejected, and six months again fill out a questionnaire for a U.S. visa. You need to answer the question about getting started in PE “Pink elephant” and you’ll remember in March there went to work or in April? And do you remember what month indicated in the application form six months ago and put APR. Only if you don’t remember that last time, then at the American Embassy that everything is fixed and putting other information when re-applying (date of birth other mums, another job in 2014, and so on) it will be perceived as providing false information in visa you may be denied.
So, if you made screenshots of your profile or just keep it on your computer – well done! If not immediately after the interview, before you forget what information you have stated, make notes in your phone or notebook and don’t throw away until the next interview!
- Remember the interview
Remember and record, what questions to ask the officer what, in your opinion interested him the most and what questions you could answer better. For example, the officer asked you about where you are going in the US, you said, “new York” and nothing more is added. Of course, there is nothing shameful, if in the country you want to visit only in new York, but in this case it is necessary to clarify why exactly you want in new York. For example: “I want to go to new York, she wanted to see the Statue of Liberty, climb to Empier state building and walk along the Wall Str,” next time you are on this question will be answered quite differently and who knows, maybe the answer will be decisive!
- Change something in your life
Of course, you can go for the interview, fill the questionnaire exactly the same information as before and you’re lucky. But it is better to show that you have in life, something changed! May change the address of residence, wages, work place, number of countries visited and visas in the passport, your travel plans, etc.
Published with permission of the author