10 REASONS WHY TAURUS IS THE PERFECT PARTNER FOR LIFE AND LOVE
Taurus is beautiful! This Zodiac sign ideal partner for life.
This sign of the element earth is under the influence of Venus, which guarantees Taurus sensuality, stubbornness and, most importantly, realistic Outlook on life.
Here are 10 reasons why this combination makes the people of this Zodiac sign ideal partners for life.
1. Taurus — quiet people
Taureans do not like people who are ready to burn up everything at the slightest fit of rage. They rarely become members of the infamous quarrels, in General, always and everywhere to remain calm and never start to hysteria out of the blue.
Next to the surrounding Cells always feel at ease, because people born under this sign exude confidence and calm.
2. Taureans are loyal partners
When it comes to relationships, the Bulls always advocate the benefits of long-term, stable relationship. These people almost never meet just for the sake of one night of meaningless sex. They are representatives of the “old school”.
Calves are selective in choosing a partner and beginning to build a serious relationship only when you are sure in it for 100. They always look at people from the point of view of whether they will be able to be their partners for many years.
Taureans are loyal and will never become participants in a casual affair during a vacation or business trip.
3. Taureans are passionate lovers
If your partner is a Taurus, you will never complain about boredom and monotony. In bed, people of this sign are active, willing to try something new. In the end, their patron, Venus, goddess of love!
Generally, Taureans are very appreciated and always crave for sensual pleasures. They are real Hedonists and wizard entertainment. Sex for them is the highest expression of love, not just a set of mechanical back-and-forth movements. They are always ready to give you a massage or play a game with you in the erotic games.
4. Taurus is persistent and determined
If Taurus saw his prize, nothing can stop. Even in hard times, when life deals him blow after blow, he refuses to give up.
If they lack something, that something immediately becomes their main fuel and motivator. The mantra “Keep calm and just keep going” was probably invented by someone from Taurus.
The bulls aggressively move to the goal, even if all around tell them that nothing happens. That’s where their notorious stubbornness comes into play!
Of course, sometimes this trait is annoying. You are giving Calf advice, why you should not even try to make another ambitious fool, and he still does! But sometimes they are right and get their way!
5. Taureans know how to protect their own and stand your ground
Taureans are considered strong and silent. And no wonder: if they are faced with a difficult situation, we are not afraid to take the necessary measures. If someone hurt a person who is important to Taurus, then the first comfort the victim and then punish the offender.
When it comes to expressing their opinion, Taurus will not hide the truth. But he knows how to present it tactfully.
Instead of “You look terrible in that dress” he would say something like, “Nice dress, but it’s not the best choice. Try something else”.
6. Taurus is rational and pragmatic
Taurus sees the world the way it is. In contrast to the “air” signs, the bull’s head does not fly in the clouds.
Taureans know how to set realistic goals and achieve them. They are renowned for their logical and rational mind.
Therefore, Taureans appreciate stability and predictability. So, they — a reliable guarantor of, if not luxurious, then at least full life.
7. Taureans appreciate the finer things in life
There is one way to impress the Taurus to go directly to the five senses.
People born under this sign, are able to enjoy the magnificent waterfalls, and exquisite cuisine, and be happy wrapping up in a blanket. Taureans know how to appreciate the beauty of this world and enjoy all kinds of worldly goods.
But don’t worry. Their taste will not make a hole in your wallet. Taurus knows how to appreciate a Grand gesture, but later in the evening to watch the show with him, lying in the arms, too.
8. Taurus — creative people with generous heart
Taureans know how to Express myself through music, poetry, or painting. If you become a partner of one of them, then you will surely dedicate some romantic lines.
Stevie wonder, al Pacino, Jessica Alba, Salvador Dali — they are all born under this sign. It is important that Calves on the one hand, need a Muse, and with another — they are always ready to Express your love to your partner with the help of creativity.
Even those Bulls, which can hardly be called creative, able to create a romantic collage or to give you a card, the design of which they invented themselves.
9. Taurus — the sensitive soul
They are unlikely to Express their emotional state in social networks. But they know the value of the ability to cry on a friendly shoulder.
Therefore, Taureans are loyal friends who always listen and support in difficult times. They are better than representatives of other Zodiac signs know how to capture that with their friends that something is not right. Even when those excuses.
10. Taureans are reliable and “real”
Taurus knows the value of words and deeds. He is always ready to help with what you do objectively do not. For example, I will write for you essays or help with the repair.
In addition, the Bulls don’t have too many friends: they know where the crowd, authentic relationships to build. Therefore, they usually have two or three real friends, which they are willing to help out always and in any situation.
You know the expression: “a True friend is someone you can carry a dead body in the trunk”? So, it is about Them.