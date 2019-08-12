10 reasons why you can not give up salt
Many nutritionists recommend their patients to give up salt. It is often blame that excess weight does not go away and lose weight slower. This is very bad advice! Salt is a must, otherwise health problems will not keep itself waiting long.
Nutritionist and endocrinologist Valery Sobolev has told, why not take the salt “white poison”. Doctor called 10 reasons why the salt you need to eat regularly.
Reason # 1. Salt and blood pressure.
There is a belief that salt causes problems with pressure. However, evidence of this still there. But the studies that prove that a diet without salt is harmful to health, are available.
It is proved that people who constantly eat unsalted food, at a recommended daily dose of 2,300 mg, had health problems. The mortality rate in these patients was higher than among those who normal eats.
Reason # 2. The salt and sugar.
It turns out that the salt useful to control the level of blood sugar. Sodium increases the body’s sensitivity to insulin. If you constantly sit on a salt-free diet is getting used to the insulin and pancreas have to work harder.
This leads to problems.
Reason # 3. Salt and allergies.
It is proved that the salt is able to reduce the allergic reaction and help with asthma. One pinch under the tongue. Therefore, people with allergies is especially dangerous to give up salt.
Reason # 4. Salt and stomach.
Salt is very necessary to the the digestive system. It helps to keep the normal acidity of the stomach that is necessary for the normal functioning of this important organ.
Reason # 5. Salt and adrenaline.
Scientists proved experimentally that the salt is able to suppress the spike of adrenaline (the stress hormone). This is important because permanent kollebaniya of adrenaline in the blood leads to serious diseases of the cardiovascular system.
Reason # 6. Salt and sleep.
Sodium helps to deal with stress (by controlling adrenaline) and decreases the arousal of the CNS. That’s why when the rejection of salt or reduction of its dose in the diet, people may experience sleep disorders, anxiety, palpitations. Under these feelings, experts advise to mix a pinch of salt with sugar or honey, hold it in your mouth and swallow.
Reason # 7. Salt and metabolism.
If you consume salt in the norm, then the metabolism will work as usual. If you stop eating salt, the hormone cortisol will break down faster because of this, his blood will be less than you need. Because of this, metabolism will slow and there will be weight gain.
Reason # 8. Salt and the thyroid gland.
By adjusting the concentration of adrenaline and cortisol in the blood, salt provides the thyroid. If the level of these hormones starts to fluctuate, it will have a negative impact on the work of this body.
Reason # 9. Salt and hormones.
Effect of salt and more of one hormone called aldosterone. It produces adrenal cortex. Due to the lack of salt is an acceleration of its synthesis, which sodium will strenuously to leave with the urine. This will lead to the metabolism of magnesium, potassium and calcium.
Reason # 10. Salt and appetite.
Salty food tastier and gives a feeling of satiety. The man does not overeat. If you constantly have fresh food, then calorie consumption is significantly increasing.