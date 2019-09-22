10 requirements for obtaining U.S. citizenship
Foreigners who are not U.S. citizens from birth, to naturalize and thus Express the voluntary wish to become a citizen of the United States of America. If you are thinking to swear allegiance to America, learn about 10 steps to naturalization.
Before you apply, you must fulfill several requirements. Depending on the situation, different requirements may in a particular case to apply to you.
General requirements to applicants:
- At the time of filing Form N-400, Application for naturalization, the applicant must be at least 18 years old.
- To be a permanent resident (have a green card) for 5 years.
- To demonstrate permanent residence in the United States, at least the last 5 years immediately preceding the date of filing Form N-400.
- To show that you were physically in the United States, at least 30 months of the 5 years immediately preceding the date of filing Form N-400.
- To show that you have lived for at least 3 months in the state or USCIS district where you apply.
- To show good moral character.
- Show commitment to the principles and ideals of the U.S. Constitution.
- To be able to read, write and speak basic English.
- Know the history of the United States and the Foundation of civil law.
- To take the oath of allegiance to the United States.
For more information about the naturalization process, please visit the website of citizenship and immigration of the United States or read the Guide to naturalization.
