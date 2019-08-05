10 rules for a healthy lifestyle, which actually harm
People tend to gain health and beauty. To do this, they are making every effort. Sometimes these methods are completely useless, although considered useful. What are the rules of a healthy lifestyle does more harm than good, to tell Magicforum.
Disinfectant gels
These funds are very popular among adherents of a healthy lifestyle. Yes, gels can get rid of harmful bacteria. However, remember that they can be harmful if excessive use them. For example, they are very desiccate the skin. This can develop wrinkles and cracks on the skin.
Moreover, such Disinfectants contribute to the fact that viruses and bacteria become more resistant.
Antibiotics
One can argue that these medicines are absolutely useless. They are extremely effective in the elimination of various infections that is not subject to other medications. However, many people use them without a doctor’s prescription, is used even with the common cold when the immune system is quite himself can cope with the illness. In other words, the body is also less resistant to infections.
Another negative effect is the risk of pregnancy. Some antibiotics reduce the effectiveness of birth control pills, causing unwanted pregnancies more likely.
Bottled water
Once producers were interested in how to make money on water in bottles. Since then, this trend continues. We are so used to paying for it with money that can not even guess how such a rule healthy lifestyle can be harmful.
The fact that the producers are destroyed from filtrovani water, all minerals, thus turning the water into a useless drink.
Painkillers
The pain medication for many a forced necessity. This applies mostly to people who are terminally ill and are unable to suppress the pain without these drugs. However, in the majority of patients taking them for no reason. Doctors sometimes more profitable to prescribe a drug than to use homeopathy. After all, doctors receive “kickbacks” from pharmaceutical companies.
Fish
Seafood and fish can be extremely useful, at least that is the opinion of many adherents of a healthy lifestyle. However, this is not always helpful. In some cases, the transition to this type of protein can have negative consequences. Because some species of fish contain mercury. Sometimes fish is harmful due to the fact that incorrectly processed and contain harmful components.
Diphenhydramine
This drug is actively used by many doctors in their appointments, and patients follow them. For a long time it was thought that its use is safe for health. However, some studies prove the opposite. So, it was found that diphenhydramine can lead to the development of Alzheimer’s disease.
Gluten free
There are many adherents of a healthy way of life one supposedly important rule. It is to exclude gluten from the diet. However, this is the wrong approach to food if you are a healthy person. Gluten-free does not mean that the product is safe. To exclude it is only for those people who have an Allergy to it.
