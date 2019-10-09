10 secret tricks which everyone should know the Amazon buyer
In 2018 the share of Amazon in the e-Commerce market in the US reached a whopping 49%. For comparison, this amount is more than the three main competitors Amazon together: eBay and 6.6%, Apple 3.9% and Walmart is 3.7%.
All use Amazon so often that now it’s a verb, writes Fox News. When you need something, you just say, “I’ll do it with Prime”. All know what that means: you buy it on Amazon. Here are 10 secret tricks that everyone should know an experienced buyer Amazon.
1. Automatic delivery is configured unnoticed
You got Amazon gift card — not a large amount, but someday you plan to use it. Usually, this “someday” comes in if your budget is a bit limited, and you need to buy some everyday things. And it is important to stop.
The fact that everyday products are often automatically configured to regularly purchase a subscription — for example, diapers, vitamins, or food for dogs. All used to think that pressing the gold button means moving the product to cart or purchase with one click. But few people know that in fact this sets up an automatic subscription, you will receive these products every month.
Buying from Amazon, slowly and carefully look at the screen. If you want to do it only once, be sure to choose the option “single purchase” (one-time purchase).
2. To return an item not always easy
Let’s say you buy a sweater, and it is not suitable, so you decide to bring it back right now. Just hit the button “to Return” (return or replace) and follow the instructions. If you return the goods through the window of the refund, the shipping can be free — in this case, you will receive a full refund or replacement. And, you can leave it at the nearest Kohl’s.
But it often happens that you miss a period and forget to return the item. It can take a month or two before you remember — and buttons that allow you to do it anymore.
Don’t despair! Contact a customer service representative Amazon by email, chat or phone. Most often, if not a year passed or the product is not widely used, Amazon will let you return it. You may be charged a fee for shipping, but if you’re polite, you’ll be able to find a way out.
3. It’s not always worth the effort
If the refund window was closed long ago, you may not recover the full cost of the product, especially if you purchased the product from a third party. What are the options?
The first step is to contact the seller to find out if you can return the product with free shipping and a full refund or replacement. If you get nothing, contact Amazon and inform them of the situation. In many cases they help to solve the problem in a favorable way.
At this point you might be thinking that all this sounds like a great effort, especially if the item was not very expensive. Why not consider to give someone this not coming up in your sweater from paragraph 2? At least you’ll save money on birthday or Christmas gift.
4. Be careful
Always remember and never forget: Amazon is awash with fake reviews. ReviewMeta analyzed 203 million related Amazon and found that 11.3 percent of them are not trustworthy. Of course, such a huge market like Amazon, can still get unverified reviews — usually, among the electronic products no-name.
If a product solely 5 stars, look for a product with more balanced reviews. Fake reviews are big business, and this is bad news for consumers.
5. Is it worth to be a member of the Prime
Amazon Prime has many benefits, but let’s be honest: it’s expensive. However, for 155 dollars a year you get free shipping, streaming of uslugi Amazon suggestions for products that are not related to Prime, and more.
Despite the fact that Amazon is a major conglomerate, the company offers some warmth. For example, students have received various forms of Prime — 6 months free and then 50% off. Now those who have cards Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) or Medicaid, can get Prime for 5.99 USD a month.
6. Let me buy your teenager
Your children sooner or later find themselves in that age, when you have no idea what kind of clothes, books or music they like. So just let them have their own accounts. Under your account, your teen can create his own, so he can choose whatever he wants. Don’t worry, you have the last word before submitting the order. Just confirm the orders to your teenager by using text message.
7. Search for deals on electronics
Not everyone needs the latest smartphone or laptop in a pristine sealed box. If you value a bargain, buy in Amazon Warehouse products with open boxes or refurbished — at a discount. It is important to know that not all products were in use — some might be on display or used for review. You can get great prices on Apple products, being confident that only a certified professionals repaired them. Don’t forget to look at the Amazon Outlet to find out about the offers with setvaluetype goods.
8. Protect yourself from theft on the porch
The mass of the network video strangers and even neighbors, sneaking on the porch to steal Amazon packages that were just delivered. This can be avoided by bringing the parcel to your nearest Amazon Locker. Places you can find when you choose a shipping address during checkout or when you add a new address to your account.
Amazon Locker operates in more than 900 cities across the country. Customers can pick up their parcels or even return them to these points of self-service. Keep in mind that if you use the option Locker, you have only three calendar days to pick up the parcel. If you do not, she will return to Amazon and you will get a full refund.
9. Ask, and maybe get a response
You like the product, it’s exactly what you’d expect, but the delivery took much time. You could ask to reduce the price of a few dollars for the inconvenience. How to do it? Just contact customer support by phone, email or chat. Describe the problem and ask if you can bring a small amount because the package came so late. Asking can’t hurt and is free, especially if you do it politely.
10. Not in a hurry
If you are the person who waits until the last minute before making the order, make the delivery the next day, even if you are a member of Prime. Such participants can benefit from free delivery Free No-Rush and get instant discount or reward, which can go on future orders. Patience really pays off.