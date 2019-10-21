10 spices health properties of vanilla, ginger, cloves and other
Anise, cardamom, ginger, vanilla, cloves, cinnamon… spices give the dish a special flavor and aroma. However, they can also be used not only as seasoning but also in the fight against many diseases.
Anis. Spice consists of dried seeds of the anise plant. Anethole, which is contained in the essential oil of anise has estrogenic effect, so Anis is used as a home remedy to stimulate milk production and promote menstruation. Anise is also considered an aphrodisiac. Anise oil helps with colds and coughs (it has expectorant effect), and in disorders of the gastrointestinal tract (regurgitation, heartburn), difficulties falling asleep, with a depressed emotional state.
Star anise. Known for its star-shaped fruits, which are often used for decorative purposes. The taste is reminiscent of anise, but more spicy. Healing effect of star anise due to its warming and stimulating effect. The spice helps with indigestion and colds, improves the work of kidneys.
Carnation. Thanks to the substance eugenol clove acts a pain reliever and antiseptic. Clove essential oil prevents the spread of bacteria, fungi and viruses, supports the active functioning of the digestive system. Spanish scientists have discovered that cloves contain many phenolic compounds with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anticoagulant properties. These substances, according to experts, protecting cell membranes from free radical damage, which causes cancer.
Cinnamon. This spice contains essential oil with many active ingredients: eugenol, cinnamic acid, cinnamon aldehyde and humulinom. This complex gives cinnamon antibacterial and fungicidal action. Cinnamon stimulates intestinal motility, stimulates production of gastric juice and improves digestion. Cinnamon is also used as a remedy for rheumatic and arthritic pains, to relieve cramps, improve circulation and soothe. Scientists investigated the ability of cinnamon to prevent diabetes.
Ginger. The spice is used in loss of appetite and heartburn. Ginger also has a positive effect on the gall bladder and pancreas: heavy for digestion of meals is useful to spice up a small amount of ginger. Ginger is also a warming remedy: when you drink ginger tea, then after three or four minutes start to sweat. This tea is useful for colds. Also, the ginger has immune-boosting properties, and it is useful to use throughout the whole autumn-winter season as a means of preventing infections.
The cardamom. The spice comes from the same family as ginger, and has antibiotic properties. In this capacity, cardamom suitable for combating urinary tract infection. Cardamom is also useful for gastrointestinal problems, it gently stimulates the metabolism and digestion, eliminates bloating. In addition, cardamom is known for its ability to positively affect the nervous system – it strengthens memory and lifts mood.
Nutmeg. In Asia, nutmeg (which is not a nut, a dried seed of the fruit) is valued for its ability to help with rheumatism and muscular pains and in disorders of the stomach.
Vanilla. The aroma of this spice soothes and improves emotional state, and in some acts as an aphrodisiac.
Saffron. As a medicinal health remedy, saffron was valued in the middle ages: it was used for skin and eye diseases. Modern data indicates that saffron possesses digestive, and cardiac-stimulating effect, strengthens the liver. In addition, it soothes the nerves and has a relaxing effect and can help with sleep problems.
The coriander. Its seeds stimulate digestion and are effective in convulsions and flatulence. In India, coriander seeds are used in rheumatic diseases and gout, to reduce fever and as anti-inflammatory agents.
The specialists underline that the use of spices should be strictly in minimal dose and after consult with the doctor, since the number of chronic diseases, their use may be undesirable.