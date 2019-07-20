10 States where there are more people with obesity
Data Centers for control and prevention (CDC) show the States in which America lives, most people with excessive body weight.
According to the New York Post, citing Consumer Reports, the most “complete” US state is West Virginia, followed by Mississippi and Oklahoma. About 38% of adults in the state-the leader weigh too much. Data were collected in 2017.
Colorado was the most “harmonious” state in the country where obesity was diagnosed in 22.6 percent of adult residents as of the same year.
America has long been concerned about the problem of obesity from obesity suffer 93,3 million American adults according from 2015 to 2016, according to the CDC.
“In 1990 the adults suffering from obesity, was less than 15% of the population in most U.S. States. By 2010, 36 States, the obesity rate was 25 percent or more, and in 12 of them the level of obesity was 30 percent or more”, — stated in the message of the school of public health, Harvard University.
“Despite the fact that obesity in the U.S. remained generally stable since 2003, some groups are still growing, and disparities remain among non-Hispanic blacks, Hispanics and Mexican-Americans the obesity rate is higher than non-Hispanic white,” adds the School.
Mississippi (37,3%) and Oklahoma (36,5%) were the second and third places in the list based on the number adult population with obesity.
The publication also considered the States where adults were doing “no physical activity” statistics called “index sluggard”.
The leader in no physical activity became Kentucky — here liebke was 34.4% of the adult population. It is followed by Mississippi and Arkansas from 33.2% and 32.5%, respectively.
According to the CDC, there are so many diseases associated with obesity: heart disease, type 2 diabetes, some cancers and stroke, and this is not an exhaustive list.
Here are ten of the most “full” States and their percentage of the adult population is suffering from obesity:
- West Virginia (38.1 Per Cent);
- Mississippi (37,3%);
- Oklahoma (36,5%);
- Ia (36,4%);
- Al (36,3%);
- La (36,2%);
- Arkansas (35%);
- Kentucky (34.3 percent);
- Alaska (34,2%);
- South Carolina (34.1 Per Cent).
In this list, new York ranked 45 — obesity is here is diagnosed in 25.7% of adults.