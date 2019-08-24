10 steps to naturalization: the process of obtaining U.S. citizenship
The U.S. citizenship gives permanent residents new rights and privileges. In order to apply for naturalization, you must fill out Form N-400, Application for naturalization.
The General steps in the naturalization process
Step 1. Determine whether you are already a US citizen
What to do: If you are not a U.S. citizen by birth or not acquired or has not received U.S. citizenship from your parent (s) automatically after birth, go to the next step.
Step 2. Determine if you are eligible to become a U.S. citizen
What to do: Read the terms and conditions that will help you to determine if you are eligible to apply for naturalization.
Step 3. Prepare Form N-400, Application for naturalization
What to do: download the form and read the instructions. Prepare 2 passport photographs and to collect necessary documents to demonstrate their eligibility for citizenship. Use the checklist of documents to make sure that you collect all necessary documents.
Step 4. Submit the Form N-400, Application for naturalization
After you submit form N-400, the Service of citizenship and US immigration services (USCIS) will send you a receipt. You can check the status of your application on the website or call the national customer service center at: 1-800-375-5283 or 1-800-767-1833 (for people with hearing impairments).
Step 5. Go to the biometrics appointment
What to do: If you need to give your biometrics, USCIS will send a notification with the appointment date, time and place. Come in a clearly designated time and place for putting biometric data.
Step 6. The end of the interview
Once all the preliminary processes on your case are met, the USCIS will schedule an interview with you to complete the naturalization process. You must notify the USCIS office date and time in your notification that you want to take with you.
Step 7. Notification of the decision from USCIS on the form N-400, Application for naturalization
USCIS will issue You a written notification of the decision.
- Approved — USCIS may approve a Form N-400 if the evidence in your records confirm that you are eligible for citizenship.
- Continue — USCIS may continue your examination, if you need to provide additional evidence.
- Waiver — USCIS will not accept your Form N-400 if the evidence in your records will indicate that you are eligible for naturalization.
Step 8. To notice about oath of allegiance
What to expect: If USCIS has approved your Form N-400 at step 7, you can participate in the naturalization ceremony the day of the interview. If on this day the naturalization ceremony is unavailable, USCIS will send you notification by mail specifying the date, time and place of the scheduled ceremony.
Step 9. Take the oath of allegiance to the United States
You are not a US citizen until you have taken the oath of allegiance at the naturalization ceremony.
What to do: Fill in the questionnaire form N-445. USCIS officer will review your answers on the Form N-445. Write in your permanent resident card (Green Card). Take the oath of allegiance to become a U.S. citizen. After receiving the certificate of naturalization, test it and notify USCIS of any errors that you find on your certificate before leaving the ceremony site.
Step 10. Understanding US citizenship
Citizenship is a thread that connects all Americans. Check out this list of some of the most important rights and responsibilities to which all citizens are Americans by birth and by choice, should be respected.
For more information about the naturalization process, please visit the “Citizenship through naturalization” on the USCIS website.