10 strange and fun facts about the English language
Learning the language is fun, useful, but sometimes difficult. 10 funny and slightly strange facts about English, which offers an opportunity to learn the publishing Hellotoby, will help to facilitate language acquisition.
1. Is it true that English is the most widespread language in the world?
No! The most common language in the world Spanish, then Chinese, and only followed by English. Among the 7.5 billion people in the world only 1.5 million people speak English, and most of them are native speakers. China’s population is huge, so no wonder Chinese is the second most spoken language in the world. If you want to speak with the largest possible number of people, you should learn all three of the above language.
2. We understand English only when everything is written correctly?
Aoccdrnig to a rseearch procejt at Cmabrigde Uinervtisy, it deosnt mttaer waht oredr the ltteers in a wrod are，the olny iprmoatnt tihng is taht the frist and lsat ltteer be in the rghit pclae. Tihs is bcuseae the huamn mnid deos not raed ervey lteter.
You have understood something? Most likely, at least several words or even whole sentence: According to a research project at Cambridge University, it doesn’t matter what order the letters in a word are, the only important thing is that the first and last letter be in the right place (in Russian: According to a research project at Cambridge University, it doesn’t matter in what order the letters in a word, it is important that the first and last letters were in the right place. Because the person when reading does not focus on all the letters).
Our brain to understand the word, it is not necessary that it is written correctly, the main thing that was the first and last letters, and the rest can be shuffled.
3. Mirror offer
Was it a car or a cat I saw
Try reading it backwards, the meaning is the same. The first person who realized this must have been a lot of free time.
4. The proposal, which includes all the letters of the alphabet
If you think that you need to know complex words to make such an offer, you’re wrong! Someone has already successfully made a proposal, which includes all 26 letters of the English alphabet — such proposals are called pangrammatic. For example:
The quick brown fox jumps over a lazy dog.
5. The longest English word
Have you ever wondered what a word of English the longest? It’s a 45 letters and it means a lung disease (not associated with a coronavirus). Are you ready to see this word?
Pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis (Wikipedia says that this word was invented by the President of the National puzzle League as a synonym of the name of disease known as silicosis of the lungs).
If you didn’t know this word, then seeing it, just decided that the keyboard just ran the cat.
6. The shortest English sentence
After the longest English word, let’s find out the shortest English sentence. Can you guess?
Very simple! The answer: GO!
7. How many words you need to know to communicate?
In the Oxford dictionary of the English language there are approximately 228 132 words. Do we need to study all this? Don’t worry, we only need to know 3000 words to understand 90% of the phrases of daily communication. If you want to study in the Ivy League, you need to learn not less than 7-8 thousand words.
8. Buffalo buffalo buffalo is a meaningless set of words the same or…?
Buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo.
This offer looks meaningless, but this is actually a grammatically correct sentence with full sense. The fact that the word Buffalo can mean three things: a city in the state of new York (or adjective from it), animal (bison or Buffalo in the plural), and an act of intimidation, and as in English there is no case and shipping, you can get these strange suggestions.
In order to understand the translation, let’s define the parts of speech: Buffalo (a) buffalo (n) Buffalo (a) buffalo (n) buffalo (v) buffalo (v) Buffalo (a) buffalo (n), where “a” for adjective, “n” for noun, and v a verb. The result is a translation — “Bison from Buffalo, frightened [other] bison from Buffalo intimidate other Buffalo from Buffalo”.
9. How many values can be one word in the English language?
What do you think? 20? 100? The word set has a total of 464 values!
10. Eat Desserts When You Are Stressed
Why you need to eat desserts in stress? Because stressed spelled desserts from right to left and Vice versa. Coincidence?
