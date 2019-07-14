10 strongest earthquakes in the history of California
In connection with the recent earthquakes in the area of Ridgecrest, California, fears a strong push again become relevant. The researchers have extensive historical database of powerful earthquakes in California, which is also called the capital of the earthquakes in the United States.
Edition GOBankingRates has compiled a list of 10 strongest earthquakes in the history of California.
10. Earthquake in El Centro, may 19, 1940
The magnitude of 7.2
This earthquake caused considerable damage and led to the deaths of people. In total in 1940 to recover from the aftershocks had spent 33 million dollars, which corresponds to the 603 645 428,60 dollars to date. Injured 20 people, there were 9 deaths. The earthquake was strong enough to cause vibrations in the buildings in Los Angeles, the tremors were felt even in Tucson, Arizona.
9. Earthquake in Humboldt 22 Jan 1923
The magnitude of 7.2
The North-West coast of California currently meloncello in 1923 it was even less populated. This is what saved the situation when this area was one of the most powerful earthquakes ever took place off the coast of Northern California. As a result, there was not a single case of death occurred relatively minor damage, although houses were damaged in several cities. The tremors were felt even in Reno, Nevada.
8. Earthquake in Lompoc, November 4, 1927
Magnitude: 7,3
This earthquake was one of the strongest in southern California in the twentieth century. However, the low population density in the area and the epicenter, located about 10 miles (16 km) from the coast led to the fact that the consequences were not serious, deaths or serious injuries were reported. The earthquake in the area occurred tsunami that led to the deaths of a large number of fish.
7. Earthquake in Santa Barbara 21 Dec 1812
The magnitude of 7.5
Although historical records for 1812 limited to, the effects of this earthquake are well documented. He destroyed the Church of the mission Santa Barbara and nearly destroyed the mission Church, La Purísima Concepción, located near the modern city of Lompoc, California. A Spanish ship anchored in 38 miles from the shore, also sustained damage, possibly from a tsunami associated with the earthquake. There was one fatality.
6. Earthquake in Landers June 28, 1992
Magnitude: 7,6
This push is recognized as the largest in southern California over the last 40 years. A powerful earthquake has created five separate faults at a distance of 53 miles (85 km), with the crust in some places shifted by as much as 18 feet (5.5 m). Because the quake was centered in the Mojave desert approximately 120 miles (193 km) from Los Angeles — the damage was relatively limited for such a powerful seismic event. It led to the injury of 400 people and three deaths. The damage in 1992 amounted to $ 92 million, which corresponds to 168 048 958,60 dollars in 2019.
5. Earthquake in Northern California on January 31, 1922
Magnitude: 7,6
The aftershocks were concentrated in 37 miles offshore, limiting their impact on the land. In 1922, the area was less populated than today, and that was one of the reasons for the lack of the victims. This earthquake is the strongest in the history of mankind in this region.
4. Earthquake in Kern County July 21, 1952
Magnitude: 7,7
Occurred about Grapevine and Bakersfield in Kern County, this earthquake is one of the largest in U.S. history. Registered 12 deaths. Near Belville as a result of aftershocks have been destroyed concrete tunnels, the thickness of the walls which was 46 inches, and the rails were bent by waves. The tremors were felt from Reno, Nevada to San Francisco and South to San Diego. The destruction caused by the earthquake was estimated in 1952 to 60 million dollars, which is 575 487 640,40 dollars to date.
3. Earthquake in lone pine on March 26, 1872
Magnitude: 7,8
According to the USGS, an earthquake in lone pine is one of three earthquakes in state history, which caused noticeable tremors throughout California. The earthquake killed 27 people. The tremors led to the rupture of the earth crust with length from 90 to 100 kilometers. Injured 57 people.
2. Earthquake in San Francisco 18 APR 1906
Magnitude: 7,9
This earthquake is considered the deadliest earthquake in California history, there were more than 700 official deaths. The tremors lasted between 45 and 60 seconds and was felt from southern Oregon to South of Los Angeles and all the way to Nevada. The total damage was estimated at a staggering $ 400 million in 1906.
1. Earthquake at Fort Tejon January 9, 1857
Magnitude: 7,9
The strongest earthquake in California in the history of mankind occurred in 1857, about 45 miles North-East of San Luis Obispo. Estimates of the magnitude of this earthquake range from 7.9 to 8.3. The power of this earthquake along the infamous fault line San Andreas, was sufficient for the horizontal displacement of the crust on the plain Carrizo 9 meters. Strong tremors lasted from one to three minutes. The region suffered serious damage, but the earthquake was associated only two deaths.
