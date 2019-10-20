10 the main conclusions that can be drawn after the life in southern California
Moving to southern California can be one of the best decisions you ever made. If you really share the life style of the locals, you can freely make your routine some of their habits.
1. Expect that you will need more time to get anywhere in the state.
No matter where you travel to SoCal, you should consider the fact that the trip will take much more time than expected. Whether it’s construction, an accident on the freeway, or the morning traffic jam, there is always a large traffic.
2. Enjoy Taco Tuesdays
SoCal is famous for some of the best Mexican dishes. The best time to enjoy the Mexican food – eat tacos on Tuesday. On this day in many restaurants you will come across different types of tacos.
3. Visit one of the small towns in SoCal
Southern California is not only sandy beaches and palm trees. There is also a delightful little town that will remind you of the good old days. Embark on a scenic trip to one of the many small cities in SoCal that offer a lot of peace and quiet.
4. Visit the most beautiful city Park in southern California.
Take a walk in the Park, the Balbo, and you will see Paradise on earth. From museums to theaters and even the stunning Botanical garden is a place that must to visit at least once every resident of the state.
5. Stock up on Slippers.
If you live in southern California, the Slippers become an integral part of your daily life. Wear them around the house, wear to the grocery store and even during a night on the town they are also not removed.
6. Enjoy your meal outdoors.
When you live in a place like SoCal, dining outdoors is a privilege that can be enjoyed all year round. Go to your favorite restaurant or on a picnic, and enjoy a meal under the bright blue skies of SoCal.
7. Apply a sunscreen.
Most of the locals spend a lot of time on the street. If you drive to work, walk the beach or just playing outdoors in the local Park, you should always apply a generous amount of sunscreen before leaving the house.
8. Visit one of the National parks of SoCal.
No matter what part of southern California you live, you can find nearby the national Park. From Hiking, camping, and even watching the stars, SoCal pleases many magnificent National parks.
9. Take a walk on the pier
Select a pier, any pier, and you will be able to experience the life style of SoCal. No matter whether you spend all day along the same pier or turn it into an adventure trip at the weekend, a walk along the pier SoCal should become a part of life in SoCal.
10. Spend the day on the beach
There is nothing better than spending a day at the beach. And whether you love to splash in the ocean or just lie on gesange, enjoying a good book, spend the day on the beach is one of the most relaxing things.