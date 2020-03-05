10 things after contact which necessarily need to wash your hands
Washing hands is an important part of hygiene, it prevents the penetration of microbes into your body. And also limits the transfer of bacteria and viruses. The centers for control and disease prevention recommend to wash hands, use soap and clean water or disinfectant for hands, alcohol-based. Studies show that both methods are effective in preventing the spread of germs, says Reader’s Digest.
Of course, washing hands will not make them 100% clean from germs, but after touching these ten items, wash hands be sure.
- Money
These days you can use a debit or credit card for most purchases, but sometimes you just have to use cash. When you do, be sure to wash your hands as soon as possible. The researchers tested the banknote in 1 dollar in the Bank of new York found hundreds of microorganisms, including bacteria of the oral cavity and vagina, as well as DNA of animals and viruses. Similar studies have shown that some of the money and coins even contain pathogens such as E. coli and Salmonella. According to the Federal reserve system, money can not be in use for a short time. Banknote of 100 dollars may be in use for 15 years. You’ll never guess how many germs hiding in your purse right now.
- Handrails, door handles
Washing hands is incredibly important to limit the spread of bacteria and viruses, says M. D., a dermatologist from the medical center Columbia University Kathy Burris. According to Dr. Burris, it should be remembered that the hand washing required after a trip in public transport, when a few people constantly touching the same surface. This also applies to surfaces that are available to many people, ranging from handrails on the escalator to the pillars in the subway and door handles in the bathroom.
- Menus in restaurants
In restaurants can be a lot of germs, but the menu is their main place of accumulation. Researchers from the University of Arizona found that in the menu there are 185 000 bacterial organisms. This is not surprising, since a lot of people touch restaurant menus every day. You can’t touch it, but then be sure to wash your hands.
- Almost anything in the doctor’s office
Due to the large number of patients per day, most of the things in a doctor’s office contain germs or bacteria, especially the handle on the front door. Actually on this handle 46 000 more germs than the average toilet seat. The arm of the chair in the waiting room — also a place where a large number of microbes. So after a visit to the doctor’s office also wash your hands thoroughly.
- Any animals
Not everyone washes their hands after touching animals, but this must be done. Animals can be carriers of pathogenic bacteria, viruses. And since Pets are considered family members, they usually do not consider it necessary to wash hands after touching them. Washing hands after touching animals or playing with them as your, and other people, it is absolutely necessary.
- Touch screens
Because the technology of touch screen is very common nowadays, it is important to wash hands after touching any of them. According to Dr. Burris, the touch screen kiosks at airports or in public transportation accumulate a lot of germs.
“Germs are everywhere, and in some places they may be more than you can imagine,” she says.
Cell phones are also included in this list. Moreover, we often give them to hold others. But simple handwashing with soap and water will reduce the risks of transmission of pathogenic microorganisms.
- Cutting boards and kitchen sponges
The kitchen is the habitat of germs. There is not only raw or unprepared food, but also food residue, dishes and textiles, for example, kitchen towels and sponges. In one study it was discovered 326 different species of bacteria that live on used kitchen sponges. Be sure to dispose of old and, as suggested by Dr. Burris, always wash your hands before preparing food and after handling raw meat.
- Other people’s handles
While many people in order to take notes and write lists, use the phone or the computer, sometimes you just may need to borrow a pen. That’s fine, but wash your hands after its use. According to the Wall Street Journal, the average office handle the number of bacteria ten times their number at an average office seat. If in doubt, remember that some people have a habit of biting the caps on the handles.
- Dispensers for soap
Soap dispenser — housing for a large number of bacteria. Researchers from the University of Arizona found that in the reusable soap dispensers are especially a lot of germs. When you push the pump, any bacterium that you hope to wash off, has the ability to get to the dispenser. Researcher Charles coat of Arms says that touching the refillable soap containers can actually transfer more bacteria on your hands than if you stuck your hands in the toilet.
- Almost everything at the airport
According to the Federal aviation administration, every day their services are used by approximately 2.6 million passengers. The more people, the more germs and more public surfaces. Avoid touching doorknobs, fountains, touch screens kiosks and particularly to plastic trays in the security line at the airport. According to research published in BMC Infecious Diseases, people put their dirty shoes and bags in the trays, which is not conducive to cleanliness.
bookmark