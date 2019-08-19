10 things that make men lovers
Of course, you should feel loved or not. But those who doubt or just wants to make sure the feelings of your partner, this article is for you. Here are some signs that you live in the heart of his men.
1. He loves and respects her for what she is
When a man really likes a woman, he loves it all, and not only its beautiful appearance. He loves her flaws and her good qualities. He respects her decisions and choices in life.
2. He is her cheerleader
When a man loves a woman, he wants to succeed in their business or career. He believes in her and supports her with all my heart and soul. He wants to be proud of it.
3. He protects her
A man who protects his woman, not only physically, but from emotional trauma. Always vigilant and always alert, he is ready at any moment to see that she can get into trouble. He will never raise his hands on those he loves.
4. He is responsible
When in difficult periods, he hates the responsibility to others. He sacrifices himself, putting their personal interests on the backburner.
5. He values your opinion
When a person loves you, your opinion is very important to him, and in a variety of issues.
6. He listens to you
When you say he stops to listen to you. What you have to say is important to him, even if it is a simple thing. He pays attention to you because you are the most important person in his world.
7. He remembers all the little things
He remembers things like your favorite color, what kind of coffee you like or what books you read. He remembers the little things, because you are important to him. This may seem trivial, but for him you are the center of the universe.
8. He turns from his path
If you need him, he will leave everything and come to you for help. You are important to him, so he will find a way to do everything possible to help you. It is an act of devotion.
9. He loves, so lets go
When a man believes in his love, he had no problem with when he’s letting you go to go somewhere. He does not cling to you and does not require you to spend more time with him, knowing that you have to have a life of its own.
10. He misses
When you are not with him, he misses you. He thinks of you and sends funny notes, reminding myself. He will be very happy when you get home.