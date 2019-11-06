10 things you can get for free if you have a library card
Modern libraries are much more than dusty shelves and librarians who all the time tell you what you need to stay quiet.
Dee Culbertson, Director Medicinskoi public library in Madison (Oh), notes that libraries are rapidly becoming cultural centers with access to everything that you can imagine, even if you don’t visit the library for reading books.
“We like that our clients can have it all. They can use the same library card to access free online resources, including LinkedIn Learning, music catalog, Sony, streaming video, and more. In the library you can now find not only books,” says Alberton.
So, before you spend money on a subscription or one-time purchase of something, call in your local library and find out what services you can offer.
Edition of Money Talks News cited 10 examples of goods and services that you can get for free with a library card.
1. Streaming video
For many years it was possible to watch the DVD and Blu-ray from your local library. But you can even obtain free access to streaming services through membership in your library.
For example, if your library has partnered with Kanopy streaming service, you can get access to over 30 000 free movies from the comfort of home.
Visit the Kanopy website to find out whether your library is in the program, or ask in the library, give your members access to streaming video.
2. Electronic publishing (books, magazines)
Looking for a magazine or a book to read on a mobile device? Your reader’s card can give you that.
Find out if your library access applications such as a Flipster, which is designed for digital magazines, or OverDrive, where there are e-books and audiobooks.
If you have the correct login credentials in this app, you can download for free or read different publications for a certain period of time.
“I book audiobook in the library and save hundreds of dollars a year,” says Zach Miller, who listens to audio books during workouts.
3. Online courses
LinkedIn Learning offers its catalog of online courses for free for those who have a reader’s card. Ask at your library whether it is working with Learning LinkedIn or similar services.
A resident of Los Angeles Kai Chang Ho enjoys free access to the LinkedIn Learning through public library Los Angeles courses on blockchain technology.
“It’s very cool, considering that there are 13 000 courses and tuition in LinkedIn begins with of $24.99 per month,” says Ho.
4. Classes on self-improvement
Check to see what types of courses and seminars on self improvement are available in your local library.
You may be surprised to learn that you can study the planning of the budget, taking foreign language lessons and to practice the use of technology in the library for free.
“To get this training elsewhere, you need to pay at least $ 30 per lesson, says Daniel Bayard Jackson from Tampa (FL). In our local library it’s free”.
Besides attending such classes, you can make new friends.
5. Entrance to museums
Nancy Selig of the Milton (mA), was surprised to find that the Public library Milton offers free admission to museums in Boston.
Across the country, libraries are offering their customers free entrances to museums and other local attractions. You just need to ask.
6. 3-D printing
Public library of Ohio in Madison offers 3-D printing and even laser engraving.
Many libraries have 3D printers that allow you to try out this technology — or even print common household objects such as a spoon or a phone case at a discount.
If you want to access advanced technologies, but not yet ready to buy a printer yourself, call in your local library and see what they can offer you.
7. Party supplies
Some libraries have access to the forms for baking, fondue pots to coffee makers, chocolate fountains and even a large coffee pot.
These items are often too expensive to be bought on a one-time event, but in the library can be a set of necessary items that you can rent.
8. Workspace
Free Wi-Fi and a complete silence in the library makes them a great place for homework or work.
Feiran Liu, the owner of the company of strategic consulting in San Francisco, uses a study room in the public library of the city for work.
“Until the work was library, says Liu. — The library helps me save at least 300 dollars a month, and gives me a nice, quiet office.”
9. Meeting rooms
Some libraries allow you to reserve meeting rooms for free, especially if you are part of a non-profit or similar group.
If you are looking for a venue for a meeting find out in the nearest library, they can give it to you.
10. Programs for children
You should not consider the library as a babysitter. However, if you are looking for something for your baby, where it can learn from the library may be just the place.
Public libraries offer after-school programs, including educational and practical classes for young children and even teenagers.