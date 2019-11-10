10 things you should never do in an airplane bathroom
Microbes potentially harmful in a conventional toilet. But put this toilet in the sky, reduce it and inflate it with compressed air and you will get the ideal environment for the growth and prosperity of germs. This writes the Reader’s Digest.
Why worry
Breathing, drinking and eating is very important for human, and two of these actions lead us to the room. Since most passengers will have to visit the toilet on the flight, the bacteria will inevitably accumulate quickly. Vice-President aviaperelet in Atmos Air Tony abate said that bacteria can spread in three ways: person-to-person, person-to-surface and air.
How does it work?
“Bacteria can attach to small dust particles that are so small that most filtration systems can’t catch, says abate. — From there, they recycle in space and infect people.” They also can Deposit on surfaces with which people interact.
Keep surface clean
To avoid the smell, rinse it as soon as possible (be sure to first close the lid). In addition, make sure that you have not used the last roll of toilet paper. If you did, inform the flight attendant and be sure to warn the next person. This is an additional measure of flight etiquette, and it makes going to the toilet on the plane more comfortable for the next person in the queue.
Exit strategy
Knowing that all surfaces contain germs avoid any physical contact with the most frequent detail: the door handle. Use a tissue to open the door when you go out. And then, without touching any objects, throw the napkin in the trash.
Wait your turn
The last thing passengers want is to stand and wait in a queue to the toilet. Moreover, these queues still block the aisles. But, if you think you will be able to see out until the last moment, and then quickly get to the toilet, it is not so. Better to take their place in the queue and wait.
Barefoot passengers, and bacteria
Of course, to ventilate the feet during a long flight very nice, but if you don’t want anything to get infected, never go barefoot on the plane. The same applies to socks. And in any case do not go barefoot or in socks in the toilet. People in planes is also sick, and if someone is bad, it usually runs in the same room.
Do not engage in unnecessary business in the bathroom
If someone knocks you, so you’re either sitting too long in the toilet or the captain turned on the sign, requiring seat belts. Use the toilet only for its intended purpose (plus wash hands) and to apply makeup and check emails outside this room.
Wash your hands thoroughly
Try the toilet to do everything quickly, except for hand washing. The centers for control and disease prevention, the U.S. recommends washing hands at least 20 seconds, then rinse thoroughly and dry.
Count the time
Since space in aircraft is very valuable, especially in the aisles, try your best to plan time for yourself use the restroom. If you can, avoid to go there when the flight attendants rolled out the carts with food and drinks. Also be courteous to the neighbors and try not to Wake them unless necessary.
Be ready
Those who are trying to avoid germs, not only rely on hand washing. When you return to your seat you can use disinfectant for hands. Although such means is not recommended to use too often, you’ll be happy you took it with you on the plane.
Don’t look when washed
Have you ever noticed that the air flow in the toilet of the aircraft is much tougher than in the bathrooms on the ground? Aggressive drain emits particles or droplets that can spread bacteria, viruses and microbes. In the confined space of the airplane bathroom is much more likely that these droplets can get on the surrounding surface, after which the person may touch the surface or directly to swallow the droplets from the air — and catch it. When you flush the toilet, be sure to close the toilet lid, this will stop smaller particles.
Sit on the toilet
If you are going to sit over the toilet without touching the seat, it is better to abandon this idea and fully seated. In that case, if you hit turbulence when you’re in the toilet, it may be an unpleasant situation. In addition, a large part of germ transmission occurs from contact of the hands with other parts of your body, so if you sit on the toilet fully, then less will touch the surfaces and reduce the chance of infection by microbes.