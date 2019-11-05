10 thousand hryvnia per kilo: Kirkorov boasted dumbbells from Louis Vuitton (video)

Popular Russian singer Filipp Kirkorov, who told us earlier how he managed to lose about 30 pounds, boasted a glamorous sports equipment. On the road he suddenly gave dumbbells weighing 3 kilos from Louis Vuitton cost about 60 thousand hryvnias. Him the box was delivered to the star wagon, where a man sat in a red glittering costume and crown. The singer is expected that he will present the next pair of shoes or bag. But heavy box was branded a dumbbell.

52-year-old Philip immediately began to test the gift and promised to train more.

For the price you can not get away already — no turning back!” — joked the artist. Philip also called dumbbells his “Farmaceutica”. “My fashion motivator! I’m hard to surprise, but this…” — wrote in Instagram Kirkorov.

Star friends will not miss the opportunity to pin it in the comments. “That face! When waiting for the crown, and received a dumbbells!” — mocked Philip Maxim Galkin. And the composer Igor sharp was advised to stop “to spend money acquired by back-breaking toil”.

Recall that Philip loves bright things from famous brands. His huge walk-in closet envy even Ksenia Sobchak, whom he had let into your home.

