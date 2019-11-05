10 thousand hryvnia per kilo: Kirkorov boasted dumbbells from Louis Vuitton (video)
Popular Russian singer Filipp Kirkorov, who told us earlier how he managed to lose about 30 pounds, boasted a glamorous sports equipment. On the road he suddenly gave dumbbells weighing 3 kilos from Louis Vuitton cost about 60 thousand hryvnias. Him the box was delivered to the star wagon, where a man sat in a red glittering costume and crown. The singer is expected that he will present the next pair of shoes or bag. But heavy box was branded a dumbbell.
52-year-old Philip immediately began to test the gift and promised to train more.
“For the price you can not get away already — no turning back!” — joked the artist. Philip also called dumbbells his “Farmaceutica”. “My fashion motivator! I’m hard to surprise, but this…” — wrote in Instagram Kirkorov.
View this post in Instagram
Star friends will not miss the opportunity to pin it in the comments. “That face! When waiting for the crown, and received a dumbbells!” — mocked Philip Maxim Galkin. And the composer Igor sharp was advised to stop “to spend money acquired by back-breaking toil”.
Recall that Philip loves bright things from famous brands. His huge walk-in closet envy even Ksenia Sobchak, whom he had let into your home.
