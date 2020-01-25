10 tips on how not to get Chinese coronavirus or influenza in the plane
Winter travel is dangerous enough in connection with the season of colds, flu and the constant threat of weather problems. But this year, travelers have added another reason for concern is the outbreak of the coronavirus in China, writes USA Today.
The centers for control and prevention of diseases (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC) said on January 24 that it will take an unusual approach to the screening of passengers arriving in the United States from the Chinese city of Wuhan.
The CDC experts said that in the next few weeks in new York, at the international airport named after John F. Kennedy airport to Los Angeles international airport in San Francisco will be checking passengers for infection with the novel coronavirus 2019 or 2019-nCoV. Although the CDC also said that to assess the risk to the American public as “low”.
This does not mean that travelers do not have to take extra precautions to not get infected in the plane.
10 tips on how not to get Chinese coronavirus in the plane:
- Wash your hands often with soap for at least 20 seconds (the CDC claim that this is the most important measure for infection control).
- Carry sanitizer for your hands, alcohol-based (at the CDC recommend at least 60% alcohol content) in case, if there is no water.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Keep the vents above the seat open for improved ventilation. A regular user of airlines and travel analyst Henry Harteveldt of AtmosphereResearch in San Francisco says that whenever they travel it keeps open the ventilation to keep it updated the air around him.
- Wipe armrests and table trays hygienic napkins and use the wipes when you open the door to the bathroom.
- Wear a gauze bandage, if you’re sitting next to someone coughing or sneezing. Harteveldt does not use it, but says that it has become a common attribute for many passengers after the SARS epidemic in 2003. The CDC experts recommend aviacija use the bandage in contact with sick passengers with respiratory symptoms.
- Select a window seat and not transplanted. This was one of the recommendations of the study on distribution of respiratory viruses by plane, published in March 2018.
- Ask the flight attendant if you can switch seats to move away from the sick passenger. In the same March survey it was found that passengers in two places from the patient can be infected with a probability of 80%.
- See the “Health travel” on the website of the CDC to obtain guidance and tips on traveling around the world. You can filter by destination and type of traveller families with children and to a person with a chronic disease.
- Make a favor to your fellow travelers and do not fly when you are sick. The CDC recommends that travelers stay home for at least 24 hours after their fever has gone away. But what about those nasty cost of fees for changing the ticket (at least $200), you say? There are two possible ways of their solution: buy insurance while at the time of booking (you will not be covered if you purchase it after you get sick); or the courtesy to explain your situation to the representative the customer service of the airline (attach a certificate from your doctor). SouthwestAirlines is the only major airline that does not charge a fee for changing the ticket. Travelers will receive a credit which you can use for future flights.
