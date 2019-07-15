10 tips to protect from the summer flu
Doctors from Germany gave 10 tips that will help protect against the summer flu. According to experts, even in the warm season, you can catch the same viruses that winter.
According to the pharmacist Barmer Heidi Gunther, summer flu is not a classic manifestation of common diseases, so antibiotics usually in the treatment is not needed. It is worth considering that the distribution associated with strokes and drip infections. In the first case we are talking about moving, touch objects, for example door handles of the toilet of the train. In the second case, the connection is with the cough of a diseased person, the inhalation of pathogenic microorganisms. Doctors advise to protect against this phenomenon primarily to drink more water, from two to three liters a day, avoid drafts, air conditioning as sparingly as possible, frequently change clothes due to sweat. This also should include more frequent hand washing, and while on the street not to touch the face.
Among the measures for the protection from the flu is avoid shaking hands, wearing a disinfectant for the hands. Equally important is the strengthening of the immune system through a balanced diet with large quantity in the diet of fruits and vegetables. With regard to physical activity, in hot period, it should be moderate. It is also advisable to avoid sunbathing, as they dried the body.