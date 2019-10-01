10 types of men who will ruin your life
Sometimes the people we let closest to themselves, are absolutely not the ones who tried to seem first…
If you do not pay attention to warning signs, then there is a high probability that you will find yourself in a marriage with a man who is interested in everything, except yourself. And Mr. perfect in the blink of an eye turned into Mr. Imperfect.
List some types of men who can ruin your life. And although some of them still manage to improve ourselves and change for the best, most – incorrigible.
1. Men with low self-esteem
Despite the fact that a little jealousy is normal, and in fact she may even have a positive impact on the relationship, to be with those who are too insecure in themselves, obviously not the best idea.
The lower the self-esteem of your partner, the harder it is to escape from the relationship and do what you would like. You will have to keep his sense of inferiority, and eventually it will start to annoy more and more.
2. Men who spend your time in vain
If he is not ready to break with the past and not even trying to prove that you are not just another affair, so you allow him to waste your time in vain.
We all only live once, so look at your own life through the eyes of another person is wrong. If he can’t seriously apply to you, it has no place in your life.
3. Men who humiliate
You must not let into your life someone who constantly humiliates. If he talks about you bad things and makes you feel disgusting, time to go. You are not toys and deserve a comfortable life with someone who knows about what is respectful.
4. Men who believe that you are only interested in money
You, like your partner, it does not define what you have or what you have. As long as you two care about each other’s needs, everything else fades into the background. You don’t have to be rich or own a mansion full of stuff, because wealth and happiness are not synonymous.
5. Men who do not feel measures
You must not allow another person to cross your boundaries. To be with a man who does it all the time, unhealthy and will eventually bring a feeling of sincere disrespect.
6. Men who are not satisfied with your place in their lives
If it is not satisfied with the place you occupy in his life, then he doesn’t deserve you. If a man doesn’t value you, better look for someone who will do it.
7. Men who think a woman’s property
Again, you are not a toy. A man should never act like you are his property.
You belong to yourself, but because your needs are not less important than his. Point.
8. Men who can’t resist the fun
If you are ready for marriage, should not force that on him if he’s not ready to settle down with you. Marriage with such a man will only disappoint you.
9. Men-egoists who do not want to open
If a man does not want to open in front of you and thinks only of himself, not communicate with him. To get married you need only for someone who is completely open heart and who truly cares about his woman. The more openness, the better.
10. Men who refuse to accept that they are wrong
The more often they are wrong and the harder they make it, the more difficulties in your relationship. Each partner must be ready to realize the mistake. And willingness to share this with your partner is worth a lot.