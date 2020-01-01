10 U.S. cities where a growing number of jobs, wages and the housing market
If you are looking for the perfect place in the US where you can find work, start a business or increase the salary, consider one of the most prosperous American cities, where rapid economic growth creates jobs and attracts new residents, invites CNBC.
Financial website SmartAsset analyzed the data on 500 of the largest settlements of the United States, having considered the 7 indicators in its ranking: change in population, unemployment, number of jobs created, the GDP growth rate, the growth rate of the business, the growth of housing and the change in household income.
To compile the list, SmartAsset used data from the American Community surveys of the U.S. census Bureau for 2014 and 2018, the Bureau of labor statistics, Bureau of economic analysis, the U.S. and Study business models districts of the U.S. census Bureau.
Southern cities dominated the rankings, including multiple locations in Texas and South Carolina. Despite the fact that all the places in the list are considered “fast growing”, SmartAsset found that growth is more pronounced in some than in others. In Greeley, Colorado, population grew twice as fast as the average for the rest of the cities in the study. New BRAUNFELS, Texas, has added 41 percent more housing units between 2014 and 2018, increasing the population by 30%. In Round Rock, Texas, became 20% more businesses.
Here are the 10 best cities where growing population, wages and jobs.
10. Round Rock, TX
- The population growth 2014-2018: 14,52%
- The growth of the housing market 2014-2018: to 18.57%
- The income growth 2014-2018: 13,96%
9. North Charleston, South Carolina
- The population growth 2014-2018: 10,41%
- The growth of the housing market 2014-2018: 9.36% of
- The income growth 2014-2018: 21,71%
8. Charleston, South Carolina
- The population growth 2014-2018: of 7.91%
- The growth of the housing market 2014-2018: of 11.51%
- The income growth 2014-2018: 25,13%
7. Denver, Co
- The population growth 2014-2018: of 7.93%
- The growth of the housing market 2014-2018: 10.71% is
- The income growth 2014-2018: 24,46%
6. New BRAUNFELS, TX
- The population growth 2014-2018: of 30.21%
- The growth of the housing market 2014-2018: 41,47%
- The income growth 2014-2018: 16,6%
5. Greeley, Co
- The population growth 2014-2018: 8,88%
- The growth of the housing market 2014-2018: 14,63%
- The income growth 2014-2018: 18,81%
4. Miami, FL
- The population growth 2014-2018: 9,43%
- The growth of the housing market 2014-2018: 10,11%
- The income growth 2014-2018: 31,02%
3. Mount Pleasant, South Carolina
- The population growth 2014-2018: 14,85%
- The growth of the housing market 2014-2018: 16,28%
- The income growth 2014-2018: 23,94%
2. Denton, TX
- The population growth 2014-2018: 8,08%
- The growth of the housing market 2014-2018: 13,42%
- The income growth 2014-2018: 36,21%
1. Longmont, Co
- The population growth 2014-2018: 6,43%
- The growth of the housing market 2014-2018: 17,61%
- The income growth 2014-2018: amounted to 29.16%