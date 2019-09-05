10 underrated sites that help in learning English
Now there are many resources for learning English. Some of them are very popular, others not, some very useful, others not. But there is another kind of resources are undervalued. The publication “Lifehacker” made a compilation of the 10 tested sites, which few have heard.
Testyourvocab.com
Online tests to determine the level and breadth of English vocabulary is biased at least due to technical constraints. An accurate assessment of your abilities can only get to a “live” test with the teacher.
However, this does not mean that all tests are completely meaningless. A rough guideline, they still can give.
On testyourvocab.com you can check the richness of vocabulary in English. Time on test for 5-7 minutes.
Newsinlevels.com
“Read the news in English” is a popular advice from language teachers. It is good, but for an untrained person to the level “taught at the school eight years ago” news on The New York Times or The Washington Post, or even on the BBC — an impossible task. This site will help newsinlevels.com.
Here are collected the relevant news and adapted to different levels of English. Information real, so you can be aware of events and at the same time to improve the skill of perception of the text.
The most interesting experience in this practice six months to get back to the level from which he started, and wonder: “how could something not understand? It’s elementary!” For this sensation it is worth to try.
Youglish.com
The Golden rule for all who want to enrich English vocabulary: all words should be taught in context. Without this, the efficiency falls dozens of times.
Youglish.com — the top resource about the context. Works very simple: go to the website, enter in the search any word and the system finds a video on YouTube, where in different contexts use the word. Just a holiday!
And another important point for those who seek to remember that generally any unfamiliar words: if Youglish at your request, found only 4-6 cases the use of the word, then you do not need it.
Context.reverso.net
Need a website assistant the proofreader, grammatical unit, translation of documents and other joys, but most uses only the functions with the translation in context. The mechanism is as follows: write the sentence in Russian, the website selects the closest analogue in English or any other language, there are a lot of them.
Works well, but to blindly trust the results are not worth it. Although in private correspondence will do.
Thepunctuationguide.com
English punctuation — a dark forest for most language learners. In school, we have it is not particularly taught, and then somehow scored. This website is a guide for anyone who wants to finally understand the punctuation of the English language.
If you have the patience and effort to master it all, then at least remember the names of the characters. It is also useful.
Hinative.com
The idea is very simple: any of your texts, for example e‑mail, you can send to a foreign language. Free. Means that you, as a native Russian, you will find a few minutes to help others.
It makes sense to try if you often have to use written English. Although the features of the site in this language are not limited.
Typing.com
If you want to learn blind typing fast in English, this site can help. Free. It will not be easy, for monotonous practice and repetition of the same is not suitable for everyone. If, however, to overcome the difficulties, then in return you can get cool useful skill and saves a lot of time in the correspondence.
Ororo.tv
Ororo.tv service with thousands of films and TV series in original version with subtitles. On the website bolted built-in translator, new words can be added to the dictionary, and then export it to Excel.
A couple of drawbacks: there is no application, although the browser of the phone is also normal. The design is not divine, but it is not critical.
Main advantages: it is free, but part of the series will not be available. If you buy, it is relatively inexpensive — about $5 per month. Often held shares, when accesses are selling for half price. And most importantly — it contains almost every conceivable series and films.
Madbook.org
The site’s books in English, created by the hands of one enthusiast. The Creator really wanted to read the books online, but never with the built-in interpreter. In the end he did it himself.
On madbook.org enough books for both beginners and advanced. There is an app on Android. Thing is not without imperfections, but it is completely free.
Vocabulary.com
A great online dictionary, lost among the renowned Oxford Dictionaries, Merriam‑Webster and the Cambridge Dictionary. Plus the fact, here the words explained in simple language and with examples from life. Screwed good trainer, a lot of harvested collections of words. The site is convenient and works great.
Among the shortcomings: app last updated, I think, five years ago. Official browser extension to immediately add to your account a new words from any website, no.