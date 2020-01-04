10 unexpected facts about iPhone that you might not know
Even if you’re a fan of Apple technology, perhaps you know all about it. The publication “Lifehacker” has gathered little-known details of the history of the legendary smartphone.
Collected 10 interesting facts about her most popular product, which is little known.
iPhone was the first phone Apple
In September 2005 (two years before the presentation of the first iPhone), Motorola together with Apple released the Rokr E1 phone with built in iTunes. Then a key product kupertinovtsy was the iPod and Steve jobs realized that a phone with the ability to play music will be a serious opponent player. Rokr E1 was an attempt to occupy a niche before the competition — however, the attempt failed.
The first iPhone did Apple
Apple has registered the address iphone.org in December 1999, but Cisco was already using the name iPhone for their wireless VoIP phones since 1998. In 2007 the company came to an agreement, and Apple got the rights to the name.
In the beginning was the iPad, not the iPhone
Back in the late 90s Steve jobs wanted to release a portable computer that would be worth a couple hundred dollars. To reduce prices it was necessary to abandon the keyboard — which led to the need to make a multi-touch screen. This resulted in the prototypes of the first iPad, but the development was halted to focus on the work on the smartphone.
The first iPad came out in 2010 and everyone was taking it as an enlarged iPhone. In fact, the iPhone has reduced iPad with the ability to make calls.
Apple predicted Siri with frightening accuracy
Siri has become a key feature of the iPhone 4s. The presentation of the smartphone took place on 4 October 2011, but in the 1980s, John Scully, the then CEO of Apple, came up with the concept of a virtual assistant Knowledge Navigator. Apple even made a promotional video, which showed how this might work.
The roller action takes place in the future, and the Professor asks AI assistant to find an article written five years ago in 2006. On the calendar on his Desk shows the date — September 16. That is, the action takes place on 16 September 2011 — video predicted Siri 24 years with an error of less than a month!
Apple has sold more than 2.2 billion iPhone
For all time of existence of the line Apple sold 2.2 billion iPhone and these are the statistics for November 2018! But this is probably the last official figure: after that, the company announced that stops to reveal data on the number of units sold.
iPhone 6 — the best selling model
With the release in 2014 the total sales of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus has reached 222 million units — and the smaller version was more popular. However, even together they do not reach the success of the Nokia 110, with its 250 million sold devices.
The iPhone could be the disk dialing
Wheel the Click Wheel was a recognizable element of the iPod — and its thought to apply and in the smartphone. Early iPhone prototype, this wheel was used for navigating through contacts and dialing like old rotary phones. But to dial in this way was too long, and this method of input is not allowed to use the Internet. Fortunately, Steve jobs decided that the team can come up with something better — and they did.
Apple thought to add in iPhone joystick
It is not known how seriously the company considered this idea, but the fact remains: in 2015, Apple received a patent on a small joystick built into the Home button. As we all know, nothing like in the iPhones and has not appeared, and now, in the era of ultra-thin smartphones with screens almost the entire front panel, the chances of implementing this idea is close to zero.
The first iPhone, which was shown at the presentation, it barely worked
The presentation of the first iPhone remains one of the most famous in history. But it becomes even more impressive if you know that the demo almost worked. The phone itself was extremely fragile, and with too, had problems. Because of this, Steve jobs had to strictly follow the plan to demonstrate the applications: one wrong button and the presentation could end badly.