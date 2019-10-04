10 unexpected facts about mass shootings in America
The fact that mass shootings became so frequent in the news, it’s hard to stay aware of each new incident.
According to a recent article in the New York Times only in the summer of 2019 was 26 mass shootings in which 126 people died. It is no secret that this type of violence has become a problem in the United States, but there is no consensus on how to reduce the mortality due to the use of weapons.
Reader’s Digest has gathered the most striking facts and figures as well as some expert comments which will help us to understand the data.
Young Americans more likely to die from violence than other countries
In a new report published by the joint economic Committee of Congress, States that young Americans aged 15 to 24 years is 50 times more likely to die from violence than in any other economically comparable country. Only in 2017, more than 40,000 Americans died from injuries related to weapons. 2 500 of the victims were students. In the year from firearms for the first time have killed more people than car accidents.
Most shooters are white men
The arrows in the mass executions in overwhelming cases, men. In fact, according to the Institute of government Rockefeller, men accounted for 96 percent of mass shooters. The average age of participants of mass executions of 33.4 years, and the majority (53.9 per cent) are white.
While mass shootings are most often used guns
Between 1982 and 2019 most often in mass shootings used a gun. During the recent mass shootings used an assault rifle.
Most mass shootings occur in the workplace and in schools
According to the Institute of government Rockefeller, 57,3 % of mass shootings occur in the workplace (29,7 %) and in schools (27.6 percent).
Violence with weapons costing America $ 229 billion a year
This type of violence is not only deadly, but expensive. In fact, according to a report by the joint economic Committee, it is 229 billion dollars a year.
Five of the most deadly mass shootings have occurred over the last 15 years
Five mass shootings that led to the largest loss of life occurred in 2007. But why? According to Joseph Hoelscher, managing attorney Hoelscher Gebbia Ceped PLLC, mass of the arrow is not like other criminals who seek to kill a specific person or people based on their particular motive, such as revenge for a personal insult or policy related to gangs.
Publicity and fame can be a decisive factor
Mass shooting immediately gets to the top of the news. In some cases, the shooter becomes a known figure. “All the mass of the arrow seek publicity and fame, but also to surpass previous arrow”, — says the doctor of medical Sciences sherry Campbell, the author of several books.
Mass shootings can cause the effect of “imitation”
When it comes to mass shootings, the effect of “imitation” is becoming real.
The mass of the arrow in childhood domestic violence
Studies have shown that many mass arrows share the history of the hatred of women, or outright misogyny in online forums.
The relationship between mental illness and violence with weapons is very low
According to a study by the American psychological Association, published in the journal Law and Human Behavior, people with serious mental illness commit only about three percent of violent crimes.