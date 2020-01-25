10 unexpected favorite dishes of U.S. presidents
Probably you are wondering what to eat the leaders of our country — filet Mignon or usual to all Americans food such as burgers? In this article you will learn what the President couldn’t live without waffles and that Richard Nixon was added to the curd. Every US President definitely consume high-quality food, but you’d be surprised what kind, writes Reader’s Digest.
Cookies and fruits
Abraham Lincoln was far from gourmet. He was satisfied with cookies and fruit for lunch. This was the point, because during his presidency he was always busy solving problems.
Rice pudding
The Ulysses S. Grant also had simple tastes, and he was quite a good rice pudding, which can be called a classic dessert no frills.
Homemade biscuits
The family of Theodore Roosevelt loved sweets, and favorite cookies were called “Sand cake Sagamor hill” in honor of his favorite ownership on long island. It tastes like snickerdoodle, but prepared without baking soda. Roosevelt also could never give up fried chicken.
Steak for Breakfast
And how do you steak for Breakfast? This pushed William Howard Taft, and it would be very unusual in menu. He loved meat and potatoes.
Waffles
Kind of weird that Warren G. Harding loved waffles. He asked them almost every day, either with butter or with syrup or soaked in beef sauce. If you like waffles, try adding something to them that never tried to add.
Grilled cheese sandwiches
Franklin D. Roosevelt was very fond of grilled cheese sandwiches. The more sticky he was, the better. Added in your tomato soup? This is a very important question. But more importantly, did he use this secret ingredient to get the world’s best grilled cheese sandwiches?
Grains and Bourbon
Harry Truman was a man who followed the calorie content of their food. He often ate cereal for Breakfast hot or cold. Rumor has it that he also drank Bourbon every day.
Texas barbecue
Lyndon B. Johnson was born in Stonewall, Texas, and was a very devoted fan of barbecue. He often held large gatherings on his ranch and fed only the best Texas beef.
Cheese
Usual Breakfast for Richard Nixon consisted of cottage cheese with fruit or ketchup. You may not come to taste! He also loved meatloaf my wife, who probably served with the famous “angel” cake, Pat Nixon for dessert.
Oatmeal
Jimmy Carter was a big fan of oatmeal, throughout his term in office it became the main Breakfast in the White house. As our 39th President grew up on a peanut farm, he definitely also liked the beans.
