10 universities in the U.S., which will be repaid as quickly as possible

Pandemic coronavirus radically changed the idea about teaching in universities, writes CNBC. Although many educational institutions are planning to return some students to campus this fall, there is no guarantee that students will get the same traditional experience.
The cost of higher education has increased significantly over the last decade, while progress in technology makes it difficult to obtain a livable wage without a diploma. Today, College graduates on average earn 80% more than those who have only a high school diploma.
Higher education is more expensive and its getting more important than ever before, and it puts students in a difficult situation. Therefore, more and more students asks: “is it worth it for the College to pay?”
The publication offers a list of educational institutions after graduation from which students have the highest average salaries and faster pay for their education. This calculated the average net cost of using the data in the Tuition Tracker, a tool created by the nonprofit news organization The Hechinger Report, and average earnings according to the top 250 universities in the US, given the reports of graduates 10 years after graduation.
Further determined the true net cost of tuition for each College for the typical American student — including tuition, study materials and other expenses — after deduction of scholarships and grants. The calculation was carried out for families with incomes from $48 001 $75 000 a year. The Hechinger report calculates the net cost by subtracting Federal, state, local, and institutional grants and scholarships from initial full scholarships on the basis of data provided by the U.S. Department of education.
1. Stanford University
Stanford University, often called the “ivy of the West coast”, is located near Silicon valley in Stanford, California. The school is known for strong science, technology and engineering programs, and successful programs in athletics. Stanford has about 7083 students.
- The average annual net price (household income $48 001–$75 000): $3490
- The average salary for graduates with experience of 10 years: $145 200
2. Harvard University
Founded in 1636, Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is the oldest College in the United States. Harvard is known for its historical heritage, famous alumni and the generous financial assistance the University can offer partly thanks to donations amounting to about $39.2 billion
- The average annual net price (household income $48 001–$75 000): $3 900
- The average salary for graduates with experience of 10 years: $146 800
3. The University of Chicago
The University of Chicago is located in Hyde Park area in Chicago. The University is known for its strong STEM programs, but the curriculum also requires students to have taken courses in three areas: the Humanities, culture, civilization and arts; natural science; social science.
- The average annual net price (household income $48 001–$75 000): $5 454
- The average salary for graduates with experience of 10 years: $114 200
4. Princeton University
Princeton University was founded in 1746, making it the fourth oldest College in the United States. Students at Princeton University are studying one of the 37 courses and must speak at least one language other than English. Approximately 25% of undergraduates in the ivy League school in School of engineering and applied Sciences.
- The average annual net price (household income $48 001–$75 000): $7 435
- The average salary for graduates with experience of 10 years: $139 400
5. Dartmouth College
Dartmouth College is an ivy League University located in Hanover, new Hampshire, which enrolls about 4,400 students. It is known for its programs for alumni, including the Tuck School of business.
- The average annual net price (household income $48 001–$75 000): $7 167
- The average salary for graduates with experience of 10 years: $130 900
6. Yale University
Located in new haven, Connecticut, Yale University ivy League founded in 1701 and is the third oldest College in the United States. Yale University teaches the program in Humanities requires the students attended Humanities courses, studied social Sciences, foreign languages, quantitative reasoning and writing.
- The average annual net price (household income $48 001–$75 000): $8 051
- The average salary for graduates with experience of 10 years: $138 300
7. Massachusetts Institute of technology
Massachusetts Institute of technology — STEM-oriented University, located in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Instead of majors, students choose courses MIT. Electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and computer science are among the most popular courses at MIT.
- The average annual net price (household income $48 001–$75 000): $9 580
- The average salary for graduates with experience of 10 years: $155 200
8. Duke University
Duke University is in Durham, North Carolina. The University offers 4,000 courses each semester, and is also known for its strong sports program. The most popular profession among undergraduates — computer science, 83% of students have more than one specialization.
- The average annual net price (household income $48 001–$75 000): $9 048
- The average salary for graduates with experience of 10 years: $132 100
9. Columbia University
Columbia University is an ivy League University in new York. Founded in 1754, it is the fifth oldest College in the United States. Students can choose from 80 areas of study, but must complete six mandatory courses such as “Modern civilization” and “frontiers of science”, and they must meet several requirements, including foreign language learning.
- The average annual net price (household income $48 001–$75 000): $8 874
- The average salary for graduates with experience of 10 years: $126 800
10. Pomona College
Pomona College located in Claremont, California. The University requires study at least one course in each of six areas: criticism, analysis, and contextual study of works of the human imagination; social institutions and human behavior; history, values, ethics and cultural studies; physical and biological Sciences; mathematical reasoning; the creation and performance of works of art and literature.
- The average annual net price (household income $48 001–$75 000): $8 267
- The average salary for graduates with experience of 10 years: $117 200
bookmark