10 unusual ways to reduce the pressure
Pressure is an important indicator of health. At high pressure increase risks heart attack, stroke and other problems with the cardiovascular system. Ways to reduce them, will be discussed in our material.
Method # 1: balanced diet
The study showed that the power control helps reduce the pressure. For example, if a vegetarian diet figure is reduced by 7 mm Hg.St. The same result will show if to lose 5 kg overweight. That is why it is important to observe proper nutrition. As fasting should be based on the principles of a vegetarian diet. But no need to limit yourself to a rigid frame, otherwise you can achieve the opposite result.
Method # 2: the volume on the phone
It may sound unusual, but the ringer volume on the phone is able to affect jumps in blood pressure. To such conclusion the Italian scientists. In the risk group considers insecure, impressionable people. Typically, they associate the loud urges adversity, anxiety. Therefore, to reduce the pressure and bring it to normal should not be set too loud call. You do not only for themselves but also protect the people around them.
Method # 3: anger management
Stress, anxiety and other negative emotions are some of the factors contributing to unstable pressure. You need to learn to manage anger, rage, aggression. This will help to protect the heart from the problem. Each person may have their own methods, so choose what suits you. For example, you can mentally count to 10 before responding to criticism. Or master the breathing exercises.
Method # 4: beet juice
Australian researchers found that drinking beet juice can reduce blood pressure. The fact that it contains a lot of nitrogen compounds which have a relaxing effect on blood vessel walls, improving blood flow. The main thing — to drink beet juice after it has settled. It is desirable to dilute with carrot juice or Apple. But do not forget that this product contains a lot of sugar, which can affect weight.
Method # 5: meditation
This method is akin to anger management and get rid of stress. It allows you to put your ideas in order to become more calm. Meditation can be done anywhere where there is a risk of a stressful situation. And if it is possible to lie down and relax, it’s just wonderful.
Method # 6: fruits with anthocyanins
Anthocyanins represent glycosides of plant that give berries, fruit and vegetables bright color. Scientists believe that they help to prevent heart disease related to high blood pressure. Most beneficial blueberry, BlackBerry, black currant, grape, cherry.
Method # 7: Breakfast
Missing the first meal can increase the risks of cardiac problems. Have long observed a link between obesity and the rejection of Breakfast. In addition, arise in this case and problems with pressure. With Breakfast people is to feel better and less likely to overeat in subsequent meals. The best choice for the first appointment is protein foods in combination with fresh vegetables.
Method # 8: vitamin D and the sun
The sun’s rays will also help to reduce the pressure. All about vitamin D that beneficially affects the heart and blood vessels and can increase blood pressure. So you need to tan moderately, so as not to hurt yourself with burns. A must when going outside need to use sunscreen, hats.
Method # 9: avoiding alcohol
Alcoholic drinks are not the best way affect the cardiovascular system. The waiver will reduce the pressure and normalize their health. In any case, you should be able to comply with the measure.
Method # 10: walk to dream
After dinner, before bed you need to make a half-hour walk. This will benefit health in General, and in particular, it will help normalize blood pressure. The fresh air will positively affect the heart and blood vessels, so you should not neglect such advice.
Medikforum