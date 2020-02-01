10 US national parks with the most unusual and scenic views
The United States is famous for its amazing nature. Many national parks were included in the List of world cultural and natural heritage. To discover the subjective rating of the most beautiful places in the United States offers the author channel “Suitcases on PilgrimStore.RU” on “Yandex.Zen”.
1. Cave system mammoth
Mammoth cave system mammoth is the largest cave in the world. It is located in Mammoth Cave national Park in the Central-Eastern part of the U.S. in Kentucky, about 45 km North-East of the city of Bowling green. The cave attracts tourists not only for its size, but also traces of pre-Columbian culture found inside, that is, the traces of ancient Indian tribes. This is not the only cave in this Park is estimated to system carved in the limestone rocks of the halls and corridors is approximately 591 km (only 214 km belongs to the Park). You can visit other caves, such as Crystal, to see an underground lake, the ecosystem of the two rivers and more than 200 species of animals,
National Park Mammoth Cave was included in 1981 in the UNESCO List.
2. Carlsbad caverns (Carlsbad Caverns)
Visiting Carlsbad national Park caves located in the South-East new Mexico, you will be able to see the world’s largest underground chamber belonging to the cave in carlsbad. It was created about 250 million years ago, and opened in 1920-ies, but still remains a mystery to scientists. Only 50 km of corridors were examined. The most interesting objects, of course, is the biggest cave chamber — a Large room located at a depth of 230 m. It is decorated with stalactites, stalagmites, columns, draperies and crystals, which creates an unusual image of the underworld. It is home to bats — Mexico molossus, leaving the whole cave at sunset. It was an amazing sight.
3. Crater lake
Blue shade crystal clear water and the surrounding walls of the crater will amaze every tourist. Crater lake is in the Caldera basin that emerged after the collapse of the mountain Mazan. Its depth is more than 500 m and a width of about 10 km which makes it the deepest lake in the world, located at an altitude of over 2000 m above sea level. This place is situated in Oregon National Park Crater Lake.
4. Rainbow Bridge
Rainbow bridge is one of the largest natural bridges in the world. It is located in the Eastern part of the United States, in southern Utah, about 20 km from mountains of the Navajo. This wonder of the world was caused by the erosion of Sandstone by the water flowing down from the mountains of the Navajo. The bridge is 94 m long, 10 m wide and connects the two banks of the gorge at a distance of 85 m from each other. At the highest point of the bridge has a height of 88 m. depending on the time of day the bridge has an unusual color — purple-pink or red-brown. For the Navajo is a sacred place.
5. The Grand Canyon
The Grand Canyon on the Colorado plateau in northwestern Arizona, perhaps the most visited city in the United States (of course, when it comes to nature). It is estimated that every year it is visited by over a million tourists. The vast space of the canyon, formed over 6 million years the Colorado river can be seen from the readily available tourist platform (for example, a glass bridge Skywalk, located 20 m from cliff edge), while walking, as well as from a helicopter. The entire area is protected and is within the National Park Grand Canyon — one of the oldest national parks In the United States.
6. Devil’s tower (Devils Tower)
Majestic, visible at a distance of several kilometers, a huge basaltic rock called Devil’s tower, lies on the river the Belle Fourche, near the town of Hulett, in the Eastern part of Wyoming. It is a volcanic intrusion that is heaped solidified magma, with a height of 386 m from the base and relative altitude of 1,558 m above sea level. Devil’s tower became the first national monument in the United States.
7. Yellowstone (Yellowstone Park)
This is the first national Park located in the North-Eastern part of the United States, in Wyoming, Montana, Idaho. This is an area with the world’s highest concentration of geothermal forms. The Park has 60% of all geysers, the most famous — Old Vital. In addition to the geysers, hot springs, valleys and mountain ranges, Yellowstone Park is also known for its wonderful fauna. A huge strip of the Rocky mountains are home to grizzly bears, wolves and bison.
8. Yosemite valley
National Park Sierra Nevada Yosemite covers an area of 3000 sq. km. This place is characterized by a glacial landscape with mountain lakes, gorges, valleys, waterfalls. Yosemite valley, lying in the Central part of the Park, has a U-shaped form, and its slopes are formed of stone walls forming rock rapids for two waterfalls: Nevada and Vernal. Glacial valley surrounded by the peaks of the Sierra Nevada in excess of 4300 m above sea level. Here there are mammoths and giant red woods, including one of the world’s oldest trees — the Grizzly Giant. Yosemite valley — world’s largest glacial canyon.
Yosemite national Park was included in the UNESCO world heritage list in 1984.
9. Antelope Canyon
Antelope canyon or Corkscrew Canyon is located in the reserve of the Navajo nation in Arizona. It is one of the most visited and photographed places in the United States. It is best to visit this place in the morning, because under the influence of light Sandstone that forms them, shines beautiful colors. The canyon was formed over millions of years as a result of leaching Sandstone blazing floods.
10. Fly Geyser
Extremely beautiful, fabulously colorful — so you can characterize a geyser, occurred in Nevada in the Hualapai valley. It was founded in 1916 as a result of human activity in the search of groundwater.
