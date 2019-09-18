10 useful ways to use lip balm not on purpose
Lip balm helps when they become dry and chapped. But it also can be very useful in other situations.
Runny nose. When cold skin under his nose is getting sore – lip balm helps to calm her down. Balm or chapstick to lubricate your finger and then apply it on the affected area. It is important not to use a balm that contains menthol.
Corn. To guard against the appearance of blisters in your new shoes, the balm should be applied for fading — it will protect the skin from friction and damage.
Cuticle. When no special means for softening dry cuticles on your nails, rescue lip balm. Experts advise to lubricate the cuticle balm or hygienic lipstick for the night.
Hair coloring. Coloring the hair at home, apply the product along the line of their growth – it will protect from spots and stains on the skin.
Cuts. It may come as a surprise, but the skin treatment lip balm effectively heals minor cuts (for example, arising when shaving) and stop the bleeding.
Circles under the eyes. If necessary, as a means of urgent care chapstick can replace the missing cream for the skin under the eyes – it moisturizes it, helping to give the face a fresher look.
Eyebrows. Chapstick is good for make the eyebrows more clear and neat shape.
Traces of mascara. The balm allows you to remove traces of mascara on the face without damaging the Foundation.
Ring and zipper. Another way to use the balm not on purpose – to lubricate a stuck zipper or a finger, which was difficult to remove the ring.
Electrified hair. In this case, you need to put a little money on your fingers, RUB in the palms of your hands and walk them through the hair.