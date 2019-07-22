10 ways to get maximum use and enjoyment from tea

Fans enjoyed the infusion of tea leaves correctly, the experts called 10 ways to get maximum use and enjoyment of this invigorating drink.

1.Everything is good in moderation

Experts call “normal tea” 4 cups of weak 2 or strong drink per day. Greater amount may have a negative impact on both the pressure and condition of the tooth enamel.

2.Time plays an important role

Due to the contained caffeine, the drink has an invigorating effect on the body, so do not drink it later in the evening. It should also be noted that the action of tea, though not as strong as coffee, but much longer in time.

3.Better without the lemon

Tea contains large amounts of antioxidants, which has beneficial effects on the body and removes out toxins from it. However, the presence of slices of citrus in the drink will significantly reduce such his function.

4.Useful loose leaf tea bags

Theoretically, these two types of serving tea do not differ anything, except the welding speed, but in practice manufacturers often Packed in bags of plants not the best quality. It can be seen in the internal state of the box: if it contains a black “dust”, so it’s not the most healthy drink.

5.Cooking time

For quality of tea is the steeping time varies from 5 to 7 minutes, depending on softness or hardness of water respectively. If initially it is clear that the drink does not claim to be the highest grade, then the cooking time increases to 10-15 minutes.

6.Tea after a hearty meal

The use of invigorating drink immediately after a meal slows digestion and, as a consequence, can lead to problems in the gastrointestinal tract. Moreover, this habit often leads to use of additional desserts “tea”, which is not the best effect on the figure.

7.One packet – one welding

Some teas toxic substances some time after welding, so not worth the risk to use old tea leaves again. In the case of a packaged beverage, this method of saving does not benefit the organisms, because all good is already gone with the first Cup.

8.Temperature mode

The optimal temperature to brew black tea — 90⁰С for green – 80-85⁰С and white 60-70⁰С. This method of cooking will help to get the optimal benefit and enjoyment of the drink, as well as to preserve its flavor.

9.The presence of foam when brewing

Experts believe that the presence of a small amount of foam in the preparation of a flavored beverage is a sign that it is brewed correctly. The resulting bubbles should gently stir it with a spoon, so they went into the broth.

10.Add boiling water

Properly cooked tea does not require additional dilution with boiling water. Should initially take care of the preparation of the drink desired strength in a small kettle, directly from which it will flow cups.