10 worst US cities for the isolation and working from home
No one wants to sit in quarantine, but all of us had in one form or another to isolate themselves during a pandemic coronavirus — and quite a long time. Speaking about cities, we often think about what activities, restaurants and shops they have to offer, but when you need to sit at home bezvylazno, all this helps a little. Money Talks News brings 10 cities where residents had the worst of all in the period of self-isolation.
In these cities it is not so? During the quarantine, the best conditions is a spacious apartment, fast Internet, plenty of options for takeout and nearby green zones, where you can get a breath. The rating estimated the average size of the apartments, Park space per person, the percentage of inhabitants with broadband Internet, the number of food options to take away. That’s what happened.
1. Newark, New Jersey
- Green area per 1000 inhabitants: 3 acres (1.2 ha)
- The percentage of residents with broadband Internet: 37,7%
- Average apartment size: 707 sq ft (65.6 per sq. m.)
- Options for takeout: 658
Newark is the worst city for quarantine. Everything is so bad? Add to small apartments weak Internet access and small areas of public land with green spaces — really very sad.
2. Hialeah, FL
- Green area per 1000 inhabitants: 0.9 acres (0.3 hectares)
- The percentage of residents with broadband Internet: 53%
- The average bedroom size: 825 square feet (76,6 sq. m.)
- Options for takeout: 243
In second place hialeah, Florida. For every 1,000 people here account for less than 1 acre parkland — fewest in the country. Smaller parks means more time within the four walls of the Internet with average quality.
3. Paterson, New Jersey
- Green area per 1000 inhabitants: 6.3 acres (2.5 ha)
- The percentage of residents with broadband Internet: 49,4%
- The average bedroom size: 562 square feet (52,2 sq. m.)
- Options for takeout: 664
At Paterson can be a decent amount of options for takeout for a city its size, but the apartment is quite small, especially if you want to make that housing a home office and a place of rest at the same time.
4. Buffalo, New York
- Green area per 1000 inhabitants: 7.3 acres (3 hectares)
- The percentage of residents with broadband Internet: 50%
- Average apartment size: 782 square feet (72,6 sq. m.)
- Options for takeout: 701
The residents of Buffalo, maybe things are a little better than the first three cities, but they are still in a quandary when it comes to quarantine — they have a small apartment and the lack of parks.
5. Laredo, TX
- Green zones per 1000 residents: 5.5 acres (2.2 hectares)
- The percentage of residents with broadband Internet access: 33%
- The average bedroom size: 922 square feet (85,6 sq. m.)
- Options for takeout: 76
The residents of Laredo apartments more than in many other cities. But these apartments do not compensate for a slight green space on the street and poor broadband.
6. Tucson, AZ
- Green area per 1000 population: 8.7 acres (3.5 hectares)
- The percentage of residents with broadband Internet access: 66%
- Average apartment size: 762 square feet (70,7 sq. m.)
- Options for takeout: 375
Tucson is just two hours drive from Scottsdale, is much more suitable city for quarantine. However, these two hours are essential. Residents of Tucson can only dream about roomy apartments and gorgeous parks that have friends Arizona. Here is more or less good? The Internet.
7. Cleveland, Ohio
- Green area per 1000 inhabitants: 7.3 acres (3 hectares)
- The percentage of residents with broadband: 47%
- The average bedroom size: 796 square feet (74 sqm)
- Options for takeout: 997
Many tenants live in Cleveland 796 square feet, which they call home. I hope that they are among the 47% with fast Internet, otherwise, the space can seem even smaller. On the other hand, Cleveland boasts nearly a thousand options for takeout. Perhaps they can order an exotic dish and imagine that are in a different place.
8. Arlington, TX
- Green area per 1000 inhabitants: 12.5 acres (5 hectares)
- The percentage of residents with broadband Internet: 32%
- The average bedroom size: 818 square feet (76 sq. m.)
- Options for takeout: 582
What does quarantine in Arlington so horrible? The Internet! In normal times here you can entertain yourself in many ways (and to do their job in the workplace). But in these strange times, many arlingtonc struggling with bad Internet, preventing remote working adults and distance education for children, and even with other inconveniences.
9. McAllen, TX
- Green area per 1000 inhabitants: 3.8 acres (1.5 hectares)
- The percentage of residents with broadband Internet: 61,1%
- The average bedroom size: 915 sq ft (85 sq m)
- Options for takeout: 175
The residents of McAllen can be a little more space to stay at home, but when it comes to going outside, they find themselves at a disadvantage. The city is very little green space per thousand people to socially distance themselves and take a breath of fresh air.
10. Boston, MA
- Green area per 1000 inhabitants: 7.9 acres (3.2 hectares)
- The percentage of residents with broadband Internet: 40,9%
- The average bedroom size: 817 sq ft (76 sq. m.)
- Options for takeout: 1219
In 10th place was Boston. The capital of Massachusetts is a fascinating city, known for cheerful young population and the large number of possibilities. However, during the quarantine, a found that’s not so easy being cooped up in the city, offering an interesting life outside the home.
