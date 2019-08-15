10-year-old boy eaten alive by the crocodile in front of the family: the father could only find the leg and head
A terrible event happened in the Philippines, near the town of Balabac. 10-year-old boy was dragged from the boat a huge saltwater crocodile — for the eyes the elder brothers of the child. They told me that I didn’t get to do: the boy sat in the stern of a small wooden boat, and they were ahead.
Later, the victim’s father, who was looking for his son all night, succeeded with the help of local fishermen to find only part of the remains of the child — the head and foot.
According to the newspaper Daily Star, because of overcrowding, more and more Filipinos are forced to move closer to habitats of crocodiles. In connection with frequent attacks of predators on humans. “From 2015 was not yet a single year ever recorded crocodile attack near Balabak,” — said the representative of the local authority Jovic of Pabello.
In February of this year in the same locality the crocodile grabbed 12-year-old boy, but he managed to beat his older brother, who began to beat the animal with an oar on the head. And in February last year, a crocodile killed and ate half of the crab fisherman. This occurred three months after 12-year-old niece of the deceased was taken by a crocodile. The girl was never found.
Saltwater crocodile — one of the world’s largest reptiles. It can reach a length of seven meters and a weight of about two tons.
