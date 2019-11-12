10-year-old girl became pregnant after she was raped by her brother
In the Argentine city of Posadas mother was brought to the hospital ten year old daughter, who complained of back pain and in the abdomen. The survey shocked doctors revealed that the child is in the eighth month of pregnancy. It turned out that the girl, whose name was not disclosed, was raped by her own 15-year-old brother. The girl really did not understand what had happened to her. According to her, it happened once.
The doctors reported to the police.
The mother of the children claims that he knew nothing about the rape and he was shocked. She will be transferred to the custody of the daughter after he is born, the girl was able to finish school. Doctors, however, are not quite sure of a successful pregnancy outcome.
What to do with the rapist’s sister authorities haven’t decided yet. He can’t indict because he is a minor. First he was sent to special children’s center for troubled Teens. And then he settled in his aunt’s house, which officially became his guardian.
The victim, according to Daily Mail, in addition to brother-rapist has four brothers. They all lived together in one house.
