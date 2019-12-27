10-year-old girl died on Board the plane that took off from Los Angeles
Thursday, December 26, at the international airport of Los Angeles was declared a dead girl who suffered a cardiac arrest during a flight to Seattle (WA). This writes Fox News.
The Delta flight was still over the Los Angeles (CA) when the girl, whose name was not called, had to provide emergency medical care.
The aircraft turned for an emergency landing on earth he was met by the medical team. They tried to save the girl — which, according to preliminary data, was about 10 years — but to no avail. She was declared dead at the scene.
“Paramedics of the Fire Department of Los Angeles (LAFD) responded to a call for medical care for underage girls and did everything possible to save her life,” reads the statement of fire protection. — Unfortunately, all efforts were in vain, and the child could not be saved”.
According to police, the incident is considered an accident.