10-year-old girl wanted to participate in beauty contests, and the mother spent on her passion of 800 thousand rubles

| August 19, 2019 | News | No Comments
This lovely girl is MIA, she’s ten years old, and to participate in various beauty contests, she was already six. The fascination with this case began after the girl watched the TV show “Toddlers and tiaras”.

Now MIA is the Queen of beauty, so does the jury of the international competition held in the United States.

The girl is supported by her mother, Lou handy. She’s a waitress in a cafe, however, do not spend money on daughter’s hobby. Recently, a woman decided that for the year spent ten thousand pounds on cosmetics, tanning, traveling and staying in hotels during competitions.

Lou believes that such competitions help daughters to believe in themselves, and also taught her discipline and the discipline.

However, despite the fact that the mother desires the girl good, there are people who openly criticize it, assuming that children do not have to participate in these contests.

Well, everyone has their own opinion…

