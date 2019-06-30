10 YouTube channels that will help them to learn English
Many English learners do not have enough money to attend those courses that I would like, or schedule does not fit well into the work schedule.
Edition of the “5 spheres” have compiled a list of 10 YouTube channels that will help in learning English for those who mastered the language yourself, or will become a reliable tool for those who want to improve their knowledge.
English with Jennifer
Experienced English teacher will help to learn this language easily and quickly. The canal is perfect for beginners.
English from the BBC
International information service demonstrates language in its diversity. On this channel you will find news, stories and much more in English.
Talk to Duncan
Mr. Duncan is a great teacher, however, the effective use of this channel, students need to have basic knowledge of English and good vocabulary.
Situational English
The learning consists of several stages: first, the actor portrays the situation, then the teacher explains what happened, and in the end the student practiced filling in gaps in the proposed proposals.
Real English
If you already know English and want to understand its subtleties and accents, this channel will suit you perfectly.
English in a minute
The creators of the channel decided not to bore the audience, so each rule is then explained in just 1 minute. Excellent operational English course!
English for business
If you are interested in understanding business, this channel is exactly what you need.
Interesting English
On this channel you will find lessons in an interesting flow that will simplify the learning process and make it very dynamic and fun.
English with Rachel
Rachel will help sharpen your accent and acquire an American accent.
English gradually
The channel broke the learning process into levels, so that you will gradually grow in their language proficiency.