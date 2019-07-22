100% natural calcium for the treatment of pain in the joints, problems with the thyroid and cleansing the blood.

The effectiveness of this method proven for centuries. Here’s how to use eggshells if you have problems with bones, thyroid, and more!

The egg is one of the most unique products.

It can be used for cooking many dishes or just to eat by adding a bit of salt.

But did you know that egg shell can also be very useful?

Eggshell contains a high concentration of calcium, because many value it as a unique food Supplement, especially in the low use of milk.

One of the main benefits of the egg shell is that the shell of one egg contains from 750 to 800 mg of calcium.

The main function of this mineral in the body is to prevent osteoporosis, which particularly threatens women after menopause.

Calcium stimulates the formation of cells in the bone marrow, it fights against cholesterol and regulates blood pressure.

But in addition to calcium, which is the basis component of the egg shell, it also contains iron, copper, fluorine, phosphorus, zinc, manganese, and chromium.

Many experts recommend daily use of 1.5-3 grams eggshell per day to replenish calcium and other minerals in the body to get rid of the pain in the joints and strengthen the skeletal system.

You will be surprised by the incredible uses and benefits that you get from using egg shells, for example:

1.Gastritis and ulcers

To relieve the symptoms of gastritis and ulcers, crush the shells of several eggs, but first don’t forget to wash them well.

Take ¼ teaspoon of the resulting powder and mix it with two tablespoons of lemon juice. Wait until the shells are soft, and then add two tablespoons of milk.

Take this drug two times daily, one serving in the morning on an empty stomach, and the second before bed.

2.Strengthen the immune system and cleanse the blood

Take the shells of six eggs, wash it thoroughly and chop, then place the shell in a container of 3 liters of water. Keep the container in the refrigerator for weeks, so that the water absorbs the properties of the eggshell.

After a week, start taking 2-3 glasses of this drink throughout the day. You can add lemon juice for flavor.

3.The thyroid gland

Studies show that the calcium provided by an egg shell, very useful for those who have problems with the thyroid gland.

Do this home remedy: take the shell 8 eggs, wash, dry and grind into powder, then add the powder freshly squeezed juice of 2 lemons.

Leave the mixture in the refrigerator until the powder is completely dissolved. Once it become liquid, add 1 liter of strong alcohol (brandy, cognac, whiskey, or etc.) and 1 kilogram of honey, stir and let steep a week (in a glass jar with a tight lid in the refrigerator).

Take this medicine 3 times a day for 1 tsp. after meals.

Before using any of the popular recipes recommended to consult a doctor!