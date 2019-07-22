100 of the largest state companies of Ukraine cut its net profit by 48%

Business
In 2018 the largest state-owned companies reduced the net profit 48.2% — 25.3 billion UAH. Data published by the Ministry of economic development and trade (MEDT) are indicated in comparison with 2017 year.

“The main factor that influenced the decrease in financial results was the decline in the net profit of Naftogaz. So, the net profit decreased from UAH 39.4 billion in 2017 to 11.6 billion UAH in 2018”, — stated in the message.

The Ministry said that the cause of this is a significant reduction in operating profit of the company from UAH 60.5 bn in 2017 up to UAH 26.4 billion in 2018.

In addition, the net profit of the state companies of the electric power industry increased by almost 1.5 times — from UAH 9.2 billion in 2017 to 13.7 billion in 2018. Among them — “Ukrhydroenergo”, the profits of which rose more than doubled — from 1.5 billion to 3.7 billion UAH, SE “Energorynok”, which showed an increase of more than threefold from 0.9 billion to UAH 2.9 billion, and “Energoatom” from 3.8 billion to 4.6 billion.

