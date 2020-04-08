100 world’s richest people lost $408 billion
The wealth of the 100 richest people in the world in just two months decreased in total by $408 billion in a pandemic coronavirus infection COVID-19.
This is evidenced by Shanghai’s Hurun Institute, Interfax reported.
The greatest losses — about $30 billion suffered by French billionaire Bernard Arnault, which controls the world’s largest manufacturer of goods of a class “Lux” LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton.
Among the 100 billionaires included in the list Hurun Global Rich List 20, 86% suffered losses in February and March and 9% remained in the black. Condition another 5% of billionaires has not changed in these two months.
“For two months was lost almost the entire increase in the state over the past 2.5 years, says the head of the Institute Hurun, Rupert Hoogwerf. A hundred billionaires have lost in the aggregate 12.6% of the state, or $408 billion, equivalent to a loss of $75 million a day.”
The combined wealth of 10 leaders from the list of 100 billionaires in January-March decreased by $125 billion, noted in the Hurun.
The condition of 71-year-old Arno, which owns 47% of LVMH, declined to $77 billion compared to $107 billion at the end of January as a result of the collapse of the value of the shares of a company owning such brands as Louis Vuitton, Celine, Christian Dior and Bulgari. LVMH shares fell in price by 15% for 2 months, to $74 on March 31.
CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos lost $9 billion in February-March, however, remained the richest person in the world with a fortune of $131 billion.
At the same time, yuan Zheng, founder of the Zoom video conferencing platform, has increased the state up to $8 billion from $3.5 billion cost of the Zoom stock soared more than doubled in the past two months to $146 from $76.
According to the January report from Hurun, all the world was 2,816 thousand billionaires. For the last two months their number was reduced by 20% to 2,253 thousand
Hurun publishes a yearly report on the number of billionaires in the world, and a list of the latest Hurun Global Rich List was released 20 January 31, 2020. In a special report she compares changing conditions for February-March.