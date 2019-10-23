10:2 the sum of the two meetings: “Dynamo” confidently overcame the starting round of the UEFA Youth League
Wednesday, October 23, reservists Dynamo (players under 19 years) at the stadium, training centre, football Federation Northern Macedonia in Skopje held a return match of the first round of the UEFA Youth League against local “Scandia”. Recall that three weeks ago in the first meeting at the capital’s Dinamo arena named after Valery Lobanovsky’s wards Igor Kostyuk not left from the rival of a stone — 8:0.
This time the white-Blues, who from the first minutes of many top players missed the victory — 2:2 (Fetal, 52, own goal, Voloshin, 90, from a penalty — Gashi, 25, Spahiu, 90+3), but the sum of the two matches confidently passed on.
Dynamo (U19): Neshcheret, Kuzyk (Mikhailenko, 55), Zabarnyi (Vivcharenko, 46), Chandak Jaros (Skorko, 46), Bodnia, Yatsyk, Nadolsky (Voloshin, 46), Valeting, Bliznichenko, Zdyrko (Szulanski, 63).
In the second round of the tournament, the Dynamo will play (November 6 — at home, November 27 — away) the winner of the “Bohemian” (Ireland) — PAOK (Greece). The first meeting between the sides in Ireland ended in a draw — 1:1.
We will remind that in last season Dinamo U19 alternately knocked out of the tournament the Bulgarian “Septemvri” (1:0, 5:1), the Belgian “Anderlecht” (2:1, 1:1) Italian and Juventus (3:0), and 1/8 finals lost on penalties to future semi-finalist of the German “Hoffenheim” — 2:4 (main time — 0:0).
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
