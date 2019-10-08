’11 colored anus on the stems’: in Paris, she opened a sculpture in memory of victims of terrorist attacks, around which three years was a controversy (PHOTO)

In Paris, despite the mixed reaction from the public has installed a sculpture by American artist Jeff Koons “tulips”, dedicated to the victims of the terrorist attacks in the French capital in 2015. After several years of controversy, the city authorities decided to set the song near the fine arts Museum, the Small Palace (Petit Palais).

The opening ceremony was held on 5 October and was timed to coincide with the annual night festival of culture. 12-meter high sculpture represents a huge hand clutching 11 colorful balloons in the form of tulips. Art object weighing 33 tons made of bronze, polychrome aluminum and stainless steel.

“Tulips” became the gift American Embassy Paris in solidarity with the French people. “We must look to the future and live for our children, families need to find a way to cope with the terrible loss of their loved ones. I wanted to Express my solidarity, to show that we support them and can work together to find the way”, – explained his creative idea Jeff Koons, quoted by the Russian service of Euronews. According to the artist, he was inspired by a lithograph by Pablo Picasso “Bouquet of peace”.

Money to create sculptures worth 3.5 million euros allocated by the American and French sponsors. According to Koons, 80% of the income from the copyright will be to the relatives of the victims of the terrorist attack, the remaining funds will go to repair and maintenance of “Bouquet”.

Originally a gift kitsch American artist planned to install between the Tokyo Palace and the Museum of modern art, which aroused the indignation of the Parisians. At the end of the 2017 a petition against the “bouquet of tulips” signed by over eight thousand people, and the newspaper Libération published an appeal 23 artists, among whom was the former Minister of culture of France Frederic Mitterrand.

In an open letter said, once a brilliant artist, Koons was the “symbol is put on stream, specious and speculative art” related to “super-luxury multinational” organizations (quoted by the Russian service RFI). The authors feared that the sculpture will be in harmony with the colonnades of the Museum of modern art and the Tokyo Palace and spoil the view of the Eiffel tower. Besides, this place has no relation to the areas where the attacks occurred.

The ex-Minister of culture of France françoise Nissen, who participated in the negotiations concerning the place of installation of the “bouquet of tulips”, proposed to put an art object in Parc de La Villette in the North-East of Paris, designed by Franco-Swiss architect Bernard Tschumi. Against this option was made by Tschumi himself, and Koons Park was considered too far from downtown, notes The Art Newspaper. According to assistant mayor of Paris for culture Christophe Girard, a controversy in the city not seen since the installation of the Eiffel tower.

Disputes continued after the opening of an art object. In social networks and the French press call it horrible, grotesque, and even pornographic. The philosopher Yves Michaud described the work of Jeff Koons as “eleven colored anus on the stems,” quoted the BBC. The same Association sculpture evokes, users of social networks. Stylized tulips also compare with marshmallow marshmallows, and the work of Koons as a whole – with Ikea furniture – “ubiquitous, ugly and short-lived,” but nevertheless demanded. Some said they would avoid that part of the Park where the sculpture.

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, on the contrary, he called the work of Koons “the perfect gift” and “great symbol of freedom and friendship.” Parisienne Patricia, whose daughter died in the terrorist attack at the concert hall “Bataclan”, called “Bouquet of tulips” proof of the strong ties between France and the United States and noted that he sees in this sculpture “the colors of life, the roots”, which continue to grow despite the tragedy.

In a series of terrorist attacks in Paris on 13 November 2015 killed 130 people, mostly young people, more than 350 were injured. Terrorists staged an explosion near the stadium “Stade de France” during the friendly match between France and Germany in football, a massacre in “Bataclan” during a rock concert, and was forced several cafes. This attack was the largest in Europe by number of victims since 2004.