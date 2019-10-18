11 free online courses of English language, which already begin
For many people learning English do not have enough money to attend those courses that I would like, or schedule does not fit well into the work schedule.
ForumDaily prepared information about 11 online English language courses of different directions, which will soon begin in prestigious American institutions of higher education. To obtain a certificate for training you have to pay, however, if you need just knowledge and not the certificate, you can pass these courses absolutely free.
1. Learn English: Intermediate Grammar (University Of California, Irvine)
The course covers General topics in the grammar of the Intermediate level such as perfect verb tenses and adjectives. You will also explore grammatical topics of the “advanced English”, which students often find difficult and frustrating. This experience will give you the opportunity to consolidate all the knowledge that you got the courses and create multimedia grammar album, which you can keep after completing the course.
Classes begin October 18 and takes about 5 hours per week. The course duration is 4 months.
2. Tricky American English Pronunciation (University Of California, Irvine)
On this course you will practice the sounds of American English, which can sometimes be misleading — as consonants and vowels. You will also learn about the features that give the English language a special “music” such as to stress the correct syllable in a word, how to raise and lower the tone with natural sounding and as a natural way to combine sounds and words. Learning this will help you speak more clearly and make sure others can understand what you are saying.
This course is useful for those who want to improve pronunciation of American English for better communication.
The lessons take about 3-4 hours per week. Training starts on October 18. Course duration — 4 weeks.
3. English for Research Publication Purposes (Moscow Institute of physics and technology)
During the course you will acquire knowledge and skills that are necessary for successful scientific (academic) writing. You will develop your experience through academic literacy skills and strategies for self-editing. You will learn the rules required to create the modern scientific publications, learn practical tools and techniques for writing easy and clear grant proposals and compelling request for funding. Finally, you will gain the skills needed to transfer information obtained in the process of technical or experimental work. This is the best first step into the world of scientific publications.
Training starts on October 18. The course will take approximately 6 months, approximately 5 hours per week.
4. English for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (University of Pennsylvania)
The course was developed by the University of Pennsylvania and funded by the Department of state the U.S. office of education and culture. The course is designed for foreigners interested in improving their knowledge of the English language in the scientific field. You will expand your vocabulary and improve language skills needed for the exchange of scientific information, considering the most innovative areas of scientific research. In the first block you will be able to practice talking about global warming and climate change, and the second will talk about the chemistry of climate change, their causes and consequences. The third block will help you to know how to talk about the consequences of climate change, and in the fourth section you learn how to talk about new energy systems. The last section is devoted to the practical achievements in the field of nanotechnology, which will help to slow down climate change. You will be able to develop their own skills in the conversation about research in English.
Just make sure you have about 23 hours on the job. The estimated load of 6 hours per week. The course starts on 18 October.
5. English for Business and Entrepreneurship (University of Pennsylvania)
The course is financially supported by the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of education and culture, Office of English language Programs. The course is designed for non-native speakers of English who are interested in learning more about global business Economics. In this course you will learn about topics essential for success in international business. You will study business English through authentic reading and watching video lectures for learning business vocabulary.
The training will last 5 weeks at 2-4 hours a week. Registration for the course begins October 18.
6. Write Professional Emails in English (Georgia Institute of Technology)
The course will help you to write effective business emails in English. It is unique in that each module contains tips for writing more professional emails, as well as lessons to improve your overall writing skills. You will improve your grammar and vocabulary skills for writing emails, as well as improve their own intercultural knowledge to become stronger and more successful in business communication. You will learn different formats of email to perform the tone of voice, levels of formality and different organizational styles. In this course you will write and correct 4-5 emails, pass a few tests to understand and consider electronic letters of other participants.
Classes begin October 18 and will take about 3-4 hours per week. The course duration is 13 hours.
7. Grammar and Punctuation (University of California, Irvine)
You need to brush up on English grammar that you once studied? If Yes, the course is suitable for you perfectly. You will be able to recall some of the tools necessary for good writing in English. In addition, the course can be used as preparation for more serious training. Writing is a skill that requires practice. During the course you will view short video lectures, and then be able to practice and discuss what you learned (the free version gives access to all the materials, but tests and chat available in the paid).
The course is 4 weeks, 4-5 hours a week. Classes will start on October 18.
8. Improve Your English Communication Skills (Georgia Institute of Technology)
The course will help you to improve professional communication in the English language for successful business contacts. Each course focuses on a particular area of English communication skills: writing emails, presentation at meetings and interviews, presentations and the creation of networking. If you want to chat with potential employers, employees, partners or customers, more professional communication in English can help you achieve your language and professional goals. The course is focused on creating important links that allows you to elevate your career or business to the next level. Improve your competitiveness by improving your English with this course.
Course duration — 5 months, 4 hours a week. Classes begin October 18.
9. English for Career Development (University of Pennsylvania)
The course, developed by Pennsylvania state University, funded by the U.S. Department of State. This course is designed for non-native speakers of English who are interested in furthering their career in the global market. You will learn about the job search process, preparing resumes and cover letters, and interviews in the United States, compared with the same process in his native country. The first unit will provide knowledge about the process of applying for a job in the US and search for jobs that match your interests and skills. In the second block you will pass the steps required to create a professional resume. In the third unit will develop a clear and concise cover letter. In the final part of the course focuses on communication skills and interviews.
Approximate load — 10 hours per week. The course duration is 21 hours. Classes begin October 18.
10. English for Journalism (University of Pennsylvania)
The course, developed by Pennsylvania state University, funded by the U.S. Department of State. This course is designed for non-native speakers of English who are interested in developing the skills necessary for a career in modern journalism. Here you will study print and digital media through authentic reading and lectures, extending their vocabulary and ability to read, research and develop local and world news stories.
Training starts on October 18. The course is 6 hours per week, a total of about 27 hours.
11. English for Media Literacy (University of Pennsylvania)
This course is designed for foreigners interested in learning more about media literacy the United States. You will explore different types of media — Newspapers, magazines, TV and social media. This course will give you the opportunity to develop a broader understanding of the role of the media in our lives. The course is funded by the U.S. Department of State — Bureau of education and the Office of cultural of the English language. You can get it for free and get a certificate issued by the University of Pennsylvania.
For classes it will take about 7 hours a week for 3 weeks. Classes begin October 18.