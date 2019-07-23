11 great beaches in new York, which is to relax this summer
Even if your yard has a pool, it’s hard to imagine something more pleasant than swimming in a natural pond and relax on the beautiful beach. A trip to the beach is not just a way to spend time by the ocean, river or lake. It is also a reminder of why you love summer. Here are 11 beautiful beaches in the state of new York that are worth seeing in the remaining autumn weeks.
1. The Sunken Forest, Fire Island
By itself, fire island is a natural wonder, where you should definitely go for a few days. And the beach is one of the most magical places on this list, with a unique forest where you can relax and stroll in the pleasure after a long day under the sun.
2. State Park Hamlin beach, Hamlin
Residents of new York love to visit this Park to explore the great Hiking trail. Another reason why it attracts people — a beautiful sandy beach located on the southern shore of lake Ontario. The perfect place to visit for a day.
3. State Park green lakes, Fayetteville
Amazing clear water — so clear that you will want to pinch yourself to make sure you see it really. This Park became a favorite place for camping residents of the state.
4. Million Dollar Beach, Lake George
One of the most famous beaches in the center of lake George. Important: this beach charge for Parking — you will have to pay $ 10, but they will be repaid to the last cent.
5. State Park sandy island beach, Pulaski
On lake Ontario you will find this unique beach with fresh water, hidden in upstate new York! It is a favorite place for residents who love to watch birds. The beach is really breathtaking!
6. Sylvan-Verona Beach, Sylvan Beach
A place definitely worth adding to your summer wishlist. It has everything to have a great time. In the afternoon relax on the beach and in the evening go to the amusement Park Sylvan beach!
7. Park Sodus Point Beach, Sodus Point
Another great place for the whole family. It is difficult to imagine something more relaxing than swimming in the cool clear water and relaxing on the beach with wonderful views of the lighthouse.
8. East HAMPTON Main Beach, East HAMPTON
Main beach East HAMPTON, one of the less rocky, sandy beaches of long island. It’s safe — rescuers work, and still comfortable — there are showers and a snack bar.
9. State Park, cedar point, Clayton
This is one of the oldest parks in our state! Unique beach simply must take pride of place in your summer list: fantastic river views, sandy beaches, lots of summer entertainment it offers.
10. State Park Southwick beach in Woodville
Long, spacious stretch of lovely beach is waiting for you in state Park, Southwick beach. This place is great for camping, many new Yorkers made the trip to this Park in the family tradition. Here you can very well go for a swim, enjoying the views of lake Ontario.
11. State Park, beaver island, Grand island
This Park is definitely worth a visit — an ideal alternative to the busier beaches in the Niagara basin. A great place to spend the day with my family. The Park has clean sandy beach with a length of half a mile.