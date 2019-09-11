11 iPhone, iPad and Arcade 7: what new products introduced by Apple
Apple on Tuesday held a presentation of its new developments. Stream events from the theatre of Steve jobs on the Apple campus, Park in Cupertino (California) was conducted on the official website of the company.
The most anticipated new phones — iPhone11, iPhone iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.
At the presentation it was announced that the youngest of the models — the iPhone 11 will be six body colors. The phone has two cameras and one wide angle. The camera can shoot video in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. The front camera will have the ability to record video in slow motion mode. In addition, the iPhone 11 will be equipped with Liquid Retina display diagonal of 6.1 inches.
Service new phones CPU A13 Bionic — “fastest chip”, as we are assured in the presentation. IPhone11 holds a charge for hours longer than the previous XR and waterproof enough to sink to a depth of two meters for half an hour. Cost the phone will be $ 699.
iPhone 11 Pro will come with three cameras. It will be available in four colors. In addition, the new model will be available in two versions: iPhone and iPhone 11 Pro 11 Pro Max. They will vary in size: the screen size will be, respectively, 5.8 inch and 6.5 inch.
Thanks to a new chip, the power of the GPU has increased by 40% compared to previous models. Battery iPhone 11 Pro lasts 4 hours longer than the iPhone XS.
Also this model will get a new display, Super Retina XDR.
Price iPhone 11 Pro starts from $ 999. iPhone 11 Pro Max will cost 1099 dollars.
From September 20 in the sale as a new model of smart hours Apple Watch Series 5. Feature of the model is that the screen is constantly illuminated. Brighter lighting can be, lightly tapping your finger on the strap. Charge battery under this mode of operation lasts for 18 hours.
Smart watch can serve as a compass, when this screen displays the latitude and longitude of the point at which the user is located, as well as data on the direction of movement. The screen can also display images of the constellations.
Of smartwatches appeared “panic button” that allows you to contact emergency services in 150 countries.
Apple Watch first Series 5 will be produced in titanium and ceramic case. Also for the first time the owners of smart watches will be able to voluntarily participate in medical research programs aimed at collecting data on cardiac activity, the noise level and on the state of women’s health.
Apple also introduced the seventh generation of the iPad, which will work under a specially designed iPadOS.
New model will get a Retina display with a diagonal of 10.2 inches processor A10 Fusion. The device is equipped with a sensor that recognizes fingerprints.
For a new small tablet removable keyboard. In addition, the device can work with a stylus Apple Pencil that lets you draw and write on the tablet screen, as in a conventional notebook.
The company said that it will work twice as fast as its predecessor. The new model will also support SD memory cards.
The presentation noted that the tablet is entirely made from recycled aluminum.
The cost model will start at $ 329, and sales will start on September 30.
In addition, the company introduced a gaming service Arcade. The platform will give users access to games from different manufacturers. The application can be run from smartphones, tablets, and AppleTV. According to the information portal Apple Insider, specializing in news about the products of this company, Apple, when creating a new service has spent about $ 500 million in order to attract the best professionals in the development of computer games.
At the presentation in Cupertino was also presented a few games that will be available to users of the service.
The launch of Apple Arcade will be held on September 19. The service will be available in more than 150 countries. For $ 4.99, users will be available about 100 games.